LTIMindtree new brand identity signals shift

LTIMindtree new brand identity marks a structural and strategic shift for the company as it repositions itself and seeks shareholder and regulatory approval to change its name to LTM Limited.

Advertisment

The announcement includes both a refreshed brand positioning and a formal proposal approved by the Board of Directors to adopt the new corporate name. The change remains subject to required approvals.

Proposal to Rename Company

The Board has approved a proposal to change the company’s name to LTM Limited. The decision is pending shareholder consent and regulatory clearances.

The proposed renaming aligns with a broader repositioning effort, which the company describes as a defining moment in its evolution.

Advertisment

New positioning: Business Creativity partner

Under the LTIMindtree new brand identity, the organisation is positioning itself as a “Business Creativity partner”.

According to the company, this reflects a convergence of:

Technology capabilities

Domain expertise

Human insight

Intelligent systems

The repositioning is framed around what it calls the “Agentic Enterprise era”, where access to technology alone is no longer seen as a differentiator.

Advertisment

The company states that its approach combines creativity, precision and accountability to build stakeholder value and competitive advantage.

“It’s time to Outcreate”: Strategic message

With the new identity comes a call to action: “It’s time to Outcreate”.

The concept of “Outcreate” is presented across three stakeholder groups:

Advertisment

Clients: Applying disruptive thinking to reframe industries and focus on business outcomes.

Partners: Developing solutions that scale impact rather than complexity.

Employees: Encouraging a creator mindset and the application of AI in problem-solving.

The messaging signals a shift toward embedding AI into workflows while emphasising human-led decision-making and outcome ownership.

Leadership perspective

Commenting on the development, Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTM, said that the new brand reflects both the company’s current state and its forward-looking vision.

Advertisment

He stated that the organisation aims to create new ways of working and new productivity paradigms, with the intent to help clients outperform and “Outcreate” the market.

A transition phase ahead

The LTIMindtree new brand identity and proposed renaming to LTM Limited together signal a transition phase. While operational continuity remains unchanged, the company is reshaping its external identity to align with its strategic positioning in an AI-influenced enterprise landscape.

The final step now depends on shareholder and regulatory approvals. If cleared, the company will formally transition to LTM Limited, completing a rebranding exercise that ties identity, positioning and operational intent into a single framework.

Advertisment

Read More:

How VAIT is protecting Vellore’s IT reseller ecosystem

TCS and Honeywell OT IT convergence partnership announced

Billcostro Expands Integrations with GST/e-invoicing tools, Slack, and low-code platforms

ASIRT Cricket Premier League 7 returns