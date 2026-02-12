Lenovo Tech World ’26 India Edition Focuses on AI

Lenovo Tech World ’26 India Edition opened in New Delhi with a clear message: artificial intelligence is moving from concept to mainstream deployment across devices, gaming, enterprise infrastructure and digital creation.

Advertisment

Held at JW Marriott, the event brought together industry leaders, chipmakers, cloud players, channel partners, creators and enterprise decision makers. The central theme, “Smarter AI for All”, framed discussions around AI-driven personal computing and intelligent ecosystems.

Digital Terminal attended the event to track how Lenovo is positioning India within its broader AI roadmap.

AI PCs and devices take centre stage

The exhibition floor was organised into immersive demo zones featuring AI-powered PCs, smartphones, tablets, gaming systems and smart devices.

Advertisment

The demonstrations focused on:

On-device AI capabilities

Optimised silicon collaborations

Intelligent software integration

Seamless multitasking across use cases

From proof-of-concept systems to commercially available AI PCs, Lenovo showcased how AI can personalise workflows, improve performance and support both consumer and professional requirements.

The emphasis was not limited to hardware. The integration between silicon, software and system design reflected a shift toward tighter AI enablement at the device level.

Advertisment

India’s role in Lenovo’s AI roadmap

The leadership presence at Lenovo Tech World ’26 India Edition underlined India’s importance in the company’s AI expansion strategy.

Participants included:

Shailendra Katyal, VP and MD, Lenovo India

Matt Zielinski, EVP and President, International Markets, Lenovo

Amar Babu, President, Asia Pacific, Lenovo

Santhosh Viswanthan, VP and MD, Intel India Region

Kapal Pansari, MD, Rashi Peripherals

Jayant Goradia, MD, SAVEX Technologies

Enterprise and infrastructure discussions were led by:

Scott Patti, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo

Patricia Wilkey, Senior Vice President and GM, International Sales, Lenovo Solutions and Services Group

Advertisment

The presence of Vinay Sinha, MD, Sales, AMD India; Bhaskar Basu, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft India and South Asia; and A S Rajgopal, CEO and MD, NxtGen Cloud Technologies reflected alignment across OEMs, chipmakers, cloud providers and channel partners.

The combined participation signalled ecosystem-level collaboration rather than isolated product announcements.

AI beyond productivity: gaming and content creation

Lenovo Tech World ’26 India Edition extended AI discussions beyond enterprise and productivity.

Advertisment

The Agentic AI Masterclass and an AI Filmmaking Masterclass explored how generative AI tools are influencing storytelling and digital production workflows.

Gaming featured prominently. The Valorant 2v2 Skirmish Grand Finale drew attention to performance-driven systems. An AI-powered gaming content creation masterclass featuring Naman Mathur, Animesh Agarwal and Salman Ahmad examined how AI tools assist in:

Streaming optimisation

Content enhancement

Audience engagement

The Sidepod session added another dimension, connecting sports, technology and digital fandom. Claire Sparks, Head of Portfolio and Technical Initiatives at Formula 1, joined content creators Rohan Joshi, Azeem Banatwalla, Arjun S Ravi and Sherry Shroff to discuss how technology is shaping fan experiences.

Advertisment

Enterprise focus to follow

As Day 1 concluded, the narrative was consistent: AI integration is accelerating across personal devices and creative tools, with India positioned as a key growth market.

Day 2 is expected to focus on enterprise capabilities and ambient intelligence innovations, further expanding the scope beyond end-user devices into infrastructure and solutions.

Lenovo Tech World ’26 India Edition thus presented AI not as a future ambition but as an operational shift already underway across computing categories.

Advertisment

Read More:

How VAIT is protecting Vellore’s IT reseller ecosystem

TCS and Honeywell OT IT convergence partnership announced