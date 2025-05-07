KOGO AI Partners with Tech Mahindra to Develop Enterprise AI Solutions

KOGO AI, a provider of Agentic AI infrastructure, and Tech Mahindra, a digital solutions and technology consulting firm, have entered into a strategic joint teaming agreement to develop and deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions and agents.

Advertisment

The collaboration will focus on building AI systems designed for autonomy, scalability, and adherence to enterprise compliance standards. The joint effort aims to support organizations in deploying AI agents that align with their specific operational and regulatory frameworks.

The alliance integrates Tech Mahindra’s experience in enterprise transformation with KOGO AI’s Agentic AI Platform. This partnership is intended to help organizations implement Private AI models suited to diverse infrastructure environments and governance requirements.

“The future of enterprise AI lies in autonomy, compliance, and control,” said Praveer Kochhar, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer at KOGO AI. “This partnership with Tech Mahindra brings the best of both worlds—an enterprise-grade Agentic AI stack and a transformation partner trusted by some of the world’s largest companies. Together, we’re making Private AI real and scalable to meet the realities of modern enterprise systems.”

Advertisment

Co-Innovation Approach for Private AI Deployment

The collaboration between Tech Mahindra and KOGO AI is structured around a co-creation model, aimed at advancing Private AI adoption across enterprise environments. Rather than a conventional partnership, the initiative involves joint identification of high-impact use cases, co-development of Agentic AI solutions, and scaled deployments across client ecosystems.

Key Areas of Focus

Advertisment

The joint effort prioritises the following objectives:

Development of AI Agents : Building intelligent AI agents to address a wide range of enterprise use cases.

Private AI Architecture Design : Creating AI systems capable of operating across on-premises, hybrid, or secure cloud infrastructures.

Legacy System Integration : Enabling digital transformation by integrating AI with existing infrastructure, avoiding the need for complete system overhauls.

Industry-Specific Implementations: Delivering targeted AI solutions across key sectors including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, and the public sector.

Birendra Sen, President – Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “As enterprises race to adopt AI, the growing need for autonomy and data sovereignty has exposed the limitations of traditional AI approaches. Organisations are shifting from pilot projects to implementing compliant and secure AI integrated into their core operations. Our partnership with KOGO AI will deliver scalable Private AI solutions, creating impactful, domain-specific agents that transform enterprise AI from experimentation to effective execution.”

Advertisment

Focus on Scalable Enterprise AI Deployment

KOGO AI and Tech Mahindra are actively deploying joint AI solutions across sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and healthcare. These deployments address real-world challenges including fraud detection, service automation, compliance audits, AI-assisted workflows, and operational efficiency. The Agentic AI solutions are designed to integrate within existing enterprise environments without disrupting critical systems.

The alliance is structured to support clients through collaborative engagement models, focusing on:

Advertisment

Identifying Enterprise Transformation Opportunities : Working with organisations to map AI integration opportunities across industries and geographies.

Customising AI Agent Stacks : Tailoring agent architectures to specific enterprise workflows and operational needs.

Implementing Governance and Performance Standards: Embedding observability, compliance, and performance management into AI deployments from the outset.

The two companies will collaborate with clients across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Their joint approach enables global scalability while aligning with region-specific compliance, data privacy, and sovereignty requirements.

Advertisment

Read More:

Freshworks Partner Program: Insights into the Evolving Channel Ecosystem

Cloud Centric Cybersecurity Solutions Designed and Made in India

Advertisment

CM Rekha Gupta Backs Traders at CAIT's "Samvaad" Oath Taking Ceremony

Partner Managed Cloud Model Supports Our GTM Strategy





