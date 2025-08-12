Kogo AI recognised at Accenture Ventures’ Tech Next 2025 for agentic AI platform

Kogo AI has been named among the winners at the Accenture Ventures Tech Next Challenge 2025, held on August 7 at the Accenture Innovation Hub in Bengaluru. Themed Autonomous AI: The Future is Now, the event highlighted autonomous AI innovations from across the globe.

From over 700 applications worldwide, 300 startups advanced to the shortlist, and 15 reached the finals. The evaluation parameters included solution maturity, originality, market impact, team strength, business plan and competitive advantage.

Kogo AI won for its Private Full Stack Agentic AI Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) designed for regulated sectors. The platform combines a low-code/no-code interface, transparent pricing, scalability, and native responsible AI capabilities – addressing the event’s core focus areas.

“Honoured for Kogo AI to be among the winners at the 2025 Accenture Ventures Tech Next Challenge, standing alongside some of the brightest minds in autonomous AI,” said Raj K Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder & CEO, Kogo AI. “This recognition validates our mission to bring private, responsible, full-stack agentic AI to enterprises globally — solving real-world problems with innovation, scalability and impact. A big thank you to Accenture Ventures, the jury and all the ecosystem partners for this platform, and congratulations to my fellow winners.”

Kogo’s platform stood out for its fully private AI architecture, collaborative cross-functional autonomous agents, model-agnostic design with over 250 pre-integrated AI models, built-in responsible AI features, and proven deployments in the BFSI sector. The company has strategic alliances with global technology players including Nvidia, Qualcomm, Tech Mahindra, Coforge, and leading global system integrators.

The jury included senior leaders from global enterprises, venture capital firms and technology companies such as Indigo, Nvidia, Unilever, Aditya Birla Group, Jio and Airbus.

