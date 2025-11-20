Kore.ai has been announced as a release partner for Microsoft Agent 365, unveiled at Microsoft Ignite 2025 in San Francisco, marking a major step forward in accelerating enterprise adoption of agentic AI. With early integration access, Kore.ai now brings its AI for Work solution and agents built on the Kore.ai Agent Platform directly into the Microsoft Agent 365 ecosystem, enabling seamless deployment and use across Microsoft 365 applications such as Word, Teams and Outlook.

Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai, said the collaboration strengthens the flow of AI into everyday work by combining Kore.ai’s orchestration capabilities with the trusted Microsoft ecosystem. He emphasised that Kore.ai’s agentic environment ensures security, governance and scalable automation grounded in enterprise data, helping organisations drive productivity at scale.

The integration allows enterprises to deploy and manage AI agents across Microsoft applications, enhance compliance through native interoperability with Entra ID, Purview and Defender, and unlock measurable ROI within IT-defined data guardrails. Nirav Shah, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft Agent 365, said the partnership brings next-generation agentic solutions into the same trusted systems and protections customers rely on today, enabling faster, safer innovation.

As the future of enterprise work evolves from tools to autonomous digital teammates, Kore.ai and Microsoft are positioning organisations to build and govern a new digital workforce. Integrated with Microsoft Agent 365, Kore.ai’s Agent Platform provides the structure, speed and flexibility required to manage agentic workflows with accountability and security.

Industry analysts say the shift toward orchestrated, enterprise-grade AI agents will accelerate. According to Everest Group’s Vice President Sharang Sharma, platforms like Kore.ai combined with Microsoft’s infrastructure will be key to responsible, scaled adoption as enterprises begin orchestrating agents across diverse systems.

