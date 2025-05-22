Kore.ai and Microsoft Form Strategic AI Partnership

Kore.ai has entered a strategic partnership with Microsoft to enhance enterprise AI adoption through deep integration with Microsoft's cloud and AI services. The agreement combines Kore.ai's AI agent platform with Microsoft's infrastructure to deliver scalable, secure AI solutions.

Key Integration Areas

The partnership enables Kore.ai's platform to work seamlessly with multiple Microsoft products, including:

- Azure AI Foundry

- Microsoft Teams

- Microsoft 365 Copilot

- Microsoft Copilot Studio

Solution Offerings:

AI for Work + Microsoft 365 Copilot

Kore.ai's backend AI capabilities enhance Microsoft 365 Copilot with enterprise search, contextual understanding, and domain-specific agents for HR, IT, and recruiting.

Agent Interoperability

Agents developed on Kore.ai's platform can integrate with Microsoft Copilot Studio and be accessed through Copilot Chat or Microsoft Teams.

Azure AI Foundry Development

The collaboration provides enterprises with no-code and pro-code tools to build and deploy AI agents using Azure infrastructure.

AI for Service + Dynamics 365

Kore.ai's customer service automation integrates with Dynamics 365 CRM and contact centre tools, hosted on Azure for compliance and scalability.

AI for Process + Power Automate

The partnership extends Power Automate with intelligent process orchestration capabilities beyond basic task automation.

Enterprise Benefits

The integration allows businesses to deploy Kore.ai's solutions within existing Microsoft environments, maintaining security and compliance standards while enhancing productivity.

“Our strategic partnership with Microsoft marks a significant milestone in Kore.ai’s mission to make enterprise AI accessible, scalable, and impactful, helping enterprises reimagine their business operations with AI,” said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO, Kore.ai. “By integrating deeply with Microsoft technologies, we’re empowering customers to unify AI-driven collaboration, automation, and service delivery into one intelligent enterprise layer, delivered securely and at scale—ultimately accelerating their journey from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide transformation.”

As part of this agreement, Kore.ai will continue to innovate and go to market with Microsoft through the Azure Co-sell Program.

Puneet Chandok, President, of Microsoft India and South Asia, said, "Our strategic partnership with Kore.ai marks a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate enterprise AI transformation. By integrating Kore.ai's advanced conversational and GenAI capabilities with Microsoft's robust cloud and AI services, we are enabling enterprises to adopt AI at scale and with enterprise-grade security. This collaboration will empower businesses to streamline their operations, enhance productivity, and drive innovation across key sectors.”

