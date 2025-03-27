Lantronix Introduces Open-Q 8550CS System-on-Module for Edge AI

Lantronix has announced the launch of the Open-Q 8550CS System-on-Module (SOM), a production-ready embedded computing solution designed for low-power, on-device AI and ML processing. Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS8550 processor, the module simplifies development and accelerates time-to-market for Edge AI products.

The Open-Q 8550CS SOM is engineered to support advanced AI/ML workloads in extreme Edge computing environments. It is suited for applications such as Video collaboration and transcoding, Camera-based AI solutions and Edge AI gateway integration.

Lantronix provides a complete embedded computing solution that includes Hardware and software integration, Device management capabilities and Engineering and development services.

Applications Across Industrial and Commercial Sectors

The platform supports the development of Edge AI-enabled industrial products, including Drones and autonomous controllers, Robotics and industrial handheld devices and Smart warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and retail solutions.

With the Open-Q 8550CS SOM, Lantronix expands its portfolio of AI-driven compute solutions, enabling businesses to build high-performance, energy-efficient Edge AI applications.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ 15-year strategic collaboration with Lantronix supports our mutual goal of delivering integrated, collaborative solutions to elevate the success of IoT, Edge AI and AI/ML technologies to drive the development of advanced-edge applications,” said Suri Maddhula, vice president of IoT Solutions Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

"With the support of Qualcomm Technologies, Lantronix is driving seamless AI innovation at the Edge, empowering developers to harness embedded computing and IoT for cutting-edge, industrial-grade solutions. Together, we're transforming the impossible into reality," said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer at Lantronix.

Lantronix Open-Q 8550CS SOM: High-Performance Edge AI Computing

The Open-Q 8550CS System-on-Module (SOM) is designed to meet the advanced AI/ML requirements of Edge computing environments, including Edge devices, servers, and AI processing units. It features an on-device AI engine optimized for high-performance computing and low power consumption.

Key Features

Energy-efficient 4nm process technology

Kryo Octa-core CPU up to 3.2 GHz and Adreno A740 GPU

Dual eNPU delivering 48 INT8 and 12 FP16 TOPs

Security features: Trusted Management Engine, Hypervisor, Secure Processing Unit, DDR encryption

Wi-Fi 7 MU-MIMO with speeds up to 5.8Gbps

Up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS Flash storage

Android 13 and Linux Yocto Kirkstone support

Dedicated Computer Vision Engine

Multiple MIPI camera and display interfaces

High-speed connectivity options, including 2.5G and 10G Ethernet

Support for Qualcomm Sensing Hub 3.0

Performance and Application Features

Enhanced AI-driven applications, including video conferencing, autonomous navigation, smart camera image processing, and scalable Edge AI solutions.

Advanced 3D rendering and computer vision capabilities, leveraging the Adreno 740 GPU with ray tracing support, OpenGL ES, Vulkan, OpenCL, and high-resolution video encoding/decoding (4K240/8K60 decoding, 4K120/8K30 encoding).





Seamless integration with Edge AI systems, using high-speed Ethernet connectivity for AI processing units.

Open-Q 8550 Development Kit for Accelerated Deployment

Lantronix offers the Open-Q 8550CS SOM Development Kit, which enables fast evaluation and prototyping of the SOM’s AI and connectivity capabilities. The kit includes support for C-PHY and D-PHY MIPI CSI and GMSL cameras, Dual MIPI DSI, DisplayPort, audio, sensors, GNSS, and Gigabit Ethernet interfaces and an open-frame carrier board exposing all available I/O for product development.

Lantronix’s Open-Q solutions are TAA and NDAA compliant, ensuring a 10-year product lifecycle with strict Bill-of-Materials control and rigorous quality assurance. With over 20 years of experience and 1,200+ successful projects, Lantronix provides reliable, production-ready AI computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications.



