Leadership shift at Indium as Ram Khizamboor takes over as COO

Indium, an AI-driven digital engineering firm, has announced the appointment of Ram Khizamboor as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Khizamboor, who moves to Indium from LTIMindtree, brings over three decades of leadership experience in the global IT industry. At LTIMindtree, he served as Chief Delivery Officer, managing client delivery across global centres, talent supply chain, employee engagement, and a range of strategic initiatives. He has also held senior roles at Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services, Target, and Danske IT, giving him a diverse perspective of both global system integrators and global capability centres.

“As Indium expands its client relationships through an AI-first approach and strengthens its global delivery capabilities, we wanted to scale the depth and breadth of our delivery engine materially,” said Ram Sukumar, Co-founder and CEO, Indium. “Ram Khizamboor, with his vast experience of delivering complex transformation programmes at scale, will enable us to build on our strong foundation, enhance operational excellence, and accelerate the next phase of our growth.”

Khizamboor expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, “I am excited to join Indium, a company that’s synonymous with high levels of customer satisfaction and employee delight. With its AI-first strategy and expanding global presence, Indium is well-positioned to shape its clients’ transformation agendas. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive efficiency, innovation, and strengthen our position as a trusted partner worldwide.”

The leadership reshuffle also sees Jagannath Bharadwaj moving from COO to Chief Business Officer – Partnerships and Consulting. Based in the US, Bharadwaj will focus on strengthening global partnerships and expanding domain and technology solutions for clients.

