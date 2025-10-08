Leadership shuffle signals new direction for Birlasoft in the Americas

Birlasoft Ltd [BSE: 532400, NSE: BSOFT], part of the multibillion-dollar CKA Birla Group, has appointed Komal Jain as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Americas. Based in Dallas, Texas, Jain will lead operations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America, driving growth, client engagement and innovation. His appointment signals Birlasoft’s sharper focus on the Americas as a key region for digital transformation and enterprise partnerships.

A sharper focus on the Americas

Jain will oversee business expansion across the region, leading initiatives to enhance client partnerships and accelerate technology-led growth. His experience in navigating complex digital transformations positions him to drive Birlasoft’s innovation and regional leadership strategy.

Angan Guha, CEO and MD, Birlasoft, said,

“We are delighted to welcome Komal to Birlasoft. His leadership and focus on innovation and client success will be key to unlocking growth across the Americas.”

From Infosys to Birlasoft: A seasoned leader takes charge

Before joining Birlasoft, Jain served as Senior Vice President and Head of the High-Tech, Media and Entertainment vertical at Infosys, where he played a key role in expanding the company’s global footprint.

He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta and a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra.

With over two decades of experience across technology, business strategy and global sales, Jain is known for driving measurable outcomes through innovation, agility and purpose.

Why this move matters

Birlasoft’s decision to appoint a dedicated CEO for the Americas reflects the region’s strategic importance in its growth roadmap. Jain’s leadership is expected to:

Deepen CXO-level partnerships across key sectors

Expand Cloud and AI-led transformation initiatives

Strengthen the company’s footprint in North and Latin America

The move positions Birlasoft to capture emerging opportunities and reinforces its long-term commitment to delivering value-driven digital transformation for enterprises across the region.

