Dell launches Pro 14 and Pro 15 Essential laptops in India for SMBs

Dell Technologies has launched two new laptops in India. The Dell Pro 14 Essential and Dell Pro 15 Essential, reportedly designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs). The new laptops bring enterprise-grade features within reach for India’s growing SMB ecosystem.

The Dell Pro Essential series is aiming to help partners and distributors serve a diverse range of customers across industries with tailored business solutions.

Dell Pro 14 empowers SMBs with security and manageability

The Dell Pro 14 Essential and Pro 15 Essential are designed to make IT simpler for SMBs. Both models integrate hardware-level encryption, fingerprint readers (in select variants), privacy shutters, and lock slots to enhance security. The laptops also feature Dell Management Portal for cloud-based fleet management and Microsoft Autopilot for zero-touch deployment, helping businesses reduce IT workloads and improve productivity.

These laptops are also tested to military-grade standards (MIL-STD 810H) for durability, ensuring long-lasting performance in everyday business environments.

Performance and productivity for the modern workforce



The new Dell Pro Essential laptops are built for on-the-go professionals who value flexibility, dependability and performance. They feature up to a 2.5K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering sharp visuals and enhanced clarity for documents, presentations and video calls.

An integrated HD webcam and digital microphone ensure natural and immersive communication experiences, supporting seamless collaboration for teams and clients wherever work happens.

Dell Simplified IT for growing businesses



With features such as Hardware TPM 2.0 for secure encryption, Excalibur OS Recovery Support for quick system restoration and cloud-based management tools, the laptops give IT administrators greater control while allowing users to stay protected and productive.

Continuing Dell’s focus on sustainability, the Pro 14 and Pro 15 Essential laptops incorporate recycled materials and eco-friendly packaging.

The Pro 14 Essential features a chassis built with recycled aluminium and steel, earning EPEAT Silver Climate+ and ENERGY STAR certifications.

The Pro 15 Essential includes up to 30% post-recycled plastic in its palm rest and 50% post-consumer recycled plastic in its bottom cover.

Both laptops align with Dell’s circular design philosophy and commitment to reducing emissions while delivering durability and high performance.

Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and GM, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India, said, “SMBs in India are navigating a rapidly evolving world, and the right technology can be a true game-changer. With our new Dell Pro 14 Essential and Pro 15 Essential laptops, we’re delivering affordable, business-friendly solutions designed to empower SMBs with security and simplified IT management. These devices are crafted to boost productivity and support long-term success, reaffirming our commitment to being a trusted partner in their growth journey.”

Pricing and availability



The Dell Pro 14 Essential (AMD/Intel) and Dell Pro 15 Essential (AMD/Intel) are available for business users at a starting promotional price of Rs 31,999.

