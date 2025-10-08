QWR and Kaynes partner to build XR and AI wearable manufacturing ecosystem in India

QWR Interactive Solutions Pvt Ltd (QWR), a deep-tech XR and AI wearables company, has announced a strategic partnership with Kaynes Technology (Kaynes), an Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) company, to co-develop and manufacture the next generation of head-worn computers and smart glasses in India.

This collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind fusion of Independent Design House (IDH) innovation and world-class Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capabilities. The alliance aims to localise critical technologies, including waveguide optics, AI-integrated AR/VR headsets, and smart glass components, establishing the only end-to-end XR manufacturing ecosystem outside China.

QWR and Kaynes' strategic collaboration for deep-tech innovation

Under the agreement, QWR will act as the IDH and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) partner, contributing proprietary IP, industrial and mechanical designs, manufacturing standard operating procedures, calibration protocols, and product concepts, including VRone Pro, VRone Edu, and HUMBL AI Glasses.

Kaynes will scale production through new SMT and optical calibration lines in India, enabling the mass manufacturing of advanced XR devices that meet both domestic and international demand.

The partnership is expected to create over 1,000 skilled jobs by 2027, directly contributing to India’s ESDM talent pool. It will also train engineers and technicians to design, build, and calibrate next-generation XR and AI-powered computing devices.

Boosting India’s global competitiveness



Through this initiative, QWR and Kaynes aim to reduce dependence on imported components by up to 50%, particularly in waveguide optics, a critical component of AR/VR devices. This localisation push positions India as an emerging export hub for XR technologies.

The partnership also has significant implications across sectors such as defence, education, enterprise, and consumer technology, strengthening India’s position as a global innovation and manufacturing centre for AR/VR solutions.

Suraj Aiar, Founder & CEO, QWR, said, “With Kaynes, we’re building deep-tech infrastructure that fuses design, waveguides, and device manufacturing, giving India full-stack ownership of the XR value chain. It’s a declaration: India will no longer be an afterthought in the future of computing. By integrating these critical layers under one roof, we’re positioning India to lead in a global XR market.”

Himanshu Verma, AI/XR BU Head, Kaynes Technology, added, “We’re proud to partner with QWR to bring advanced optics and spatial computing devices to industrial scale. This collaboration enables global-grade hardware to be built in India while also training a new generation of engineers and technicians in frontier technologies.”

Long-term roadmap for India’s XR leadership



The QWR–Kaynes collaboration will be implemented in three key phases:

Immediate manufacturing of AR/VR headsets and waveguides for domestic and export markets. Expansion into AI-powered smart glasses, catering to defence, enterprise, and industrial applications. Co-innovation programmes focused on developing future XR components such as sensors, optics, and holographic displays.

