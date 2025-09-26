Leadership transition marks a new chapter for Ingram Micro India

Ingram Micro has announced the appointment of Flavio Moraes Junior as Managing Director and Chief Country Executive (CCE) for India, effective October 1, 2025. He succeeds Navneet Singh Bindra, who retires after serving the company for more than 22 years.

Moraes takes charge of Ingram Micro’s India operations after leading Ingram Micro Brazil since 2021. During his tenure in Brazil, the subsidiary emerged as one of the company’s strongest operations in the region. Under his leadership, the business secured market leadership in cybersecurity, expanded its Cloud Marketplace, and accelerated the adoption of the Ingram Micro Xvantage digital platform. He also steered the acquisition of a services company, implemented governance and process improvements, and led a cultural transformation that earned the unit a “Great Place to Work®” recognition.

With over 25 years of experience in the technology and telecommunications industries, Moraes has held leadership positions at Claro, Embratel and Reuters, where he helped establish digital and cloud business units. His academic background includes a degree in Electrical Engineering from Centro Universitário FEI, an MBA from Fundação Getulio Vargas, and executive training at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Fluent in Portuguese, Spanish and English, he is recognised for his collaborative leadership style and commitment to partner success.

Ingram Micro's Confidence in India’s growth

Commenting on the appointment, Diego Utge, Global Group President & EVP, Asia Pacific at Ingram Micro, said India remains one of the company’s most important growth markets. “I am confident Flavio is the right leader to take that business forward. His exceptional track record in driving digital transformation, building high-performance teams, and fostering partner success makes him uniquely positioned to build on the strong foundation of the Ingram Micro India organisation,” Utge said.

Sharing his vision, Moraes expressed optimism about the opportunity. “I am truly excited and honoured to take on this new responsibility at Ingram Micro India. India represents one of the fastest-growing technology markets in the world, with tremendous opportunities ahead,” he said. “I look forward to moving to our India headquarters in Mumbai, immersing myself in its diverse culture, and working closely with our talented teams, partners, and customers to accelerate growth and create shared success.”

The appointment signals Ingram Micro’s continued focus on building leadership strength in India, while leveraging Moraes’ global experience to drive partner success and business growth in one of the company’s most dynamic markets.

