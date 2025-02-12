Lennox Expands GCC in Chennai with $6 Million Investment

Lennox, a provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions, has announced a $6 million investment to expand its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai. The expansion increases the facility’s footprint to 150,000 square feet and raises its workforce capacity from 900 to 1,500 employees.

Expansion to Support Global HVACR Operations

The Chennai GCC will support Lennox’s global operations with expanded facilities, including collaborative workstations, larger Controls and IT labs, a gym, a play area, privacy pods, recharge rooms, a mother care room, and training spaces. These additions are aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and employee well-being.

Chennai GCC’s Evolving Role in Global Operations

Established in 2010, the Chennai GCC has grown into a key hub for Lennox, attracting talent in IT and engineering. Its role has expanded beyond technology to include support for finance, marketing communications, human resources, legal, customer experience, and sourcing, strengthening its contribution to Lennox’s global business functions.

Prakash Bedapudi, Executive VP and CTO, said at the launch:

"Chennai remains a vital hub for our global operations. Over the past 15 years, Lennox has invested $14 million in India, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, job creation, and sustainable development. Chennai’s skilled workforce and dynamic business ecosystem align perfectly with our mission to drive technological advancements and deliver next-generation HVACR solutions.”

Lennox’s expansion in Chennai strengthens its global operations and scales key business functions. The investment aligns with Tamil Nadu’s business policies, utilising the state’s talent pool and infrastructure to support innovation.

Chennai’s industrial ecosystem and workforce provide an environment for Lennox to enhance collaboration, sustainability, and advancements in HVACR solutions for its global customers.

