Lexar Introduces ARMOR 700 Portable SSD in India

Lexar, a memory solutions provider, has launched the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD in India. The SSD is designed for durability, high-speed performance, and secure data storage, catering to users handling critical files and multimedia content.

Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD Durability and Protection Features

The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is built to withstand harsh conditions. It holds an IP66 rating and reportedly has resistance to water and dust exposure. The device also features drop-resistant construction, capable of withstanding falls from up to 3 meters, according to the features mentioned by the organisation. These features aid data protection in various environments, including outdoor and travel conditions.

The SSD has an advanced thermal control system to maintain optimal temperatures during intensive tasks, preventing overheating and ensuring sustained high-speed performance. The ARMOR 700 is compatible with multiple devices, including PCs, Macs, tablets, iPads, Android devices, the iPhone 15 Pro Series, and gaming consoles such as Xbox Series X|S and PS4/PS5.

Commenting on the launch, Fissal Oubida, GM, Lexar, said, “At Lexar, we have always been dedicated to meeting the needs of our consumers. We recognised that in certain scenarios, especially for content creators, protecting files during extreme weather conditions can be a challenge, especially when the risk of device corruption is high. Therefore, we are proud to launch our new range of Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD in India, setting a new benchmark for durability and performance. ARMOR 700 is one of the world’s toughest SSDs, which can be trusted for enduring the harshest conditions while offering fast, reliable storage for professionals and creatives, along with impressive speeds for Apple ProRes recording.”

Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD: Specifications and Features

Performance and Storage Capacity

The ARMOR 700 delivers read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s using USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 technology. With storage options up to 4TB, the drive provides space for large documents, photos, and videos, ensuring efficient data management.

The SSD includes Lexar Data Shield, a 256-bit AES hardware encryption feature that protects files from unauthorised access. The IP66 rating makes the drive resistant to water and dust, while the rugged construction withstands drops of up to 3 meters.

Compatibility and Additional Features

- Supports Apple ProRes recording, allowing direct shooting in up to 4K 60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

- Built-in thermal control system ensures optimal performance by preventing overheating.

- Compatible with PCs, Macs, Android devices, the iPhone 15 series, cameras, and gaming consoles.

- Includes a Type-C and USB-A all-in-one cable for flexible connectivity.

