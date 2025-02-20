Mappls MapmyIndia Launches Indic Language Maps and Navigation Support

Marking its 30 years, Mappls MapmyIndia, a digital maps, IoT, and deep-tech company in India, has launched Indic language maps and navigation support for 9 regional languages on its Mappls App. The feature is accessible to over 30 million users. The feature was launched by Surveyor General of India, Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, IAS, at an event held at India International Centre, New Delhi.

This initiative aims to enhance inclusivity by making map and navigation services accessible in native languages. Mappls expects to increase its user base further through such India-centric features.

Native Language Experience

Users can experience maps, search, turn-by-turn navigation, and voice guidance in 9 Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Gujarati—across the entire country. Reportedly, users can interact with the app in their native language, regardless of their location. Other features include Junction Views for better guidance, traffic monitoring alerts, speed breakers, trip cost estimates, Mappls Pin, and more.

Speaking at the launch, Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, IAS, Surveyor General of India stated, “I commend MapmyIndia for taking up this great initiative, which is a strong example of the ease of use of geospatial for the common man for their everyday needs. This also serves as the national digital infrastructure for location-based technology.”

Further, Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder & CMD, MapmyIndia, added, “India’s rich linguistic diversity is a strength, and at MapmyIndia, we believe in empowering every Indian with technology that speaks their language. With a fully native Indic-language experience in our Swadeshi Mappls app, we are taking a giant leap toward making navigation more inclusive. This initiative aligns with our vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Sarvottam Bharat’ and ‘Make in India, for India, and for the World.’

“With over 700 million smartphones in India, accessing navigation in their native language is essential. The Mappls App will feel as familiar as a local newspaper, ensuring seamless understanding and accessibility.”

Mappls App Launches Indic Language Maps and Navigation for iOS Users in India

First for iOS Users

Mappls App becomes the first navigation platform to offer maps, search, and turn-by-turn guidance in 9 Indic languages for iOS users in India. This feature is unavailable on other map apps.

Key Features of the Initiative

Multi-Language Support

Users can easily switch between Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Punjabi, English, Telugu, and Marathi, providing a personalised experience throughout the country.

Voice Navigation

The app provides turn-by-turn voice guidance in all supported languages, ensuring safe, hands-free navigation.

Localized Search

Users can find addresses, points of interest, and businesses in their preferred language, enhancing search convenience and accuracy.

The Mappls app is built on MapmyIndia’s digital maps, covering 99.9% of India’s road network, including 6.6 million kilometres, 30 million+ businesses, 550 million geo-referenced images, 7,900+ towns, and 637,000+ villages.

MapmyIndia Distinctive Features

Beyond traditional 2D maps, MapmyIndia offers 3D landmarks, terrain models, 4D real-time updates, HD high-accuracy maps, and RealView 360-degree geo-tagged panoramas, enhancing its AI-powered Digital Metaverse Twin of the Real World.

With this launch, MapmyIndia is expanding its reach in digital mapping and navigation by integrating technology with cultural and linguistic inclusivity, personalising it for Indian users.

