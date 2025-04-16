Microchip Introduces BR235 and BR235D Power Relay Series

Microchip Technology has announced the launch of its BR235 and BR235D series of 25A QPL hermetically sealed electromechanical power relays. These devices are designed to meet MIL-PRF-83536 specifications and are ISO-9001 certified, supporting applications in commercial aviation, defence, and space sectors.

Advertisment

The new relay series is engineered for mission-critical environments, providing long-term reliability and consistent performance under demanding conditions. These relays offer a 25a 3pdt rating and come in multiple variants to support flexible system integration. Options include suppressed or non-suppressed configurations, coil voltage ranges from 6–48 VDC and 115 VAC, various mounting styles (with or without mounting tabs in different orientations), terminal pin types (straight or J-Hook), and tin or gold plating.

Designed to withstand extreme environmental conditions, the BR235 and BR235D relays operate across a temperature range of −70°C to 125°C. They are also qualified to endure 30G vibration and 200G mechanical shock, aligning with requirements in aerospace and defence systems.

With this launch, Microchip continues to provide assured supply and global technical support for customers requiring high-reliability components in mission-critical applications.

Advertisment

"Microchip understands the aerospace and defence sector's critical need for a consistent and reliable supply of high-reliability relays. Our BR235 and BR235D relays are engineered to meet the highest standards of reliability and performance for mission-critical applications," said Leon Gross, corporate vice president of Microchip’s discrete product group. " While other suppliers may shift priorities or limit support, Microchip remains steadfast in delivering continuous, dependable solutions tailored to our customers’ unique challenges.”







Read More:

Advertisment

Servers and Data Storage both are the Pillars

Axiro Semiconductor Inaugurates Fabless Design Centre in Bengaluru

We Emphasise on Interdependence of AI and Cloud technologies

Advertisment

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future