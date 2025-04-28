Microchip Technology has announced the launch of the PIC16F17576 microcontroller (MCU) product family, designed to meet the requirements of applications that capture rapidly changing analogue signals while maintaining low power consumption. The new MCU family supports continuous and precise analogue signal monitoring, making it suitable for battery-operated devices.

Continuous Analog Measurement with Low Power Consumption

The PIC16F17576 MCUs integrate a low-power comparator and voltage reference combination capable of operating while the MCU core is in sleep mode. This configuration enables continuous analogue measurements while consuming less than 3.0 µA of current. The Analogue Peripheral Manager (APM) optimises energy usage by controlling the activity of integrated peripherals, allowing efficient signal monitoring without unnecessary power drain.

Advanced Analog Signal Processing Features

Designed for applications that require the measurement of volatile analogue signals, the PIC16F17576 MCUs include operational amplifiers (op amps) with software-controlled gain ladders. This functionality allows a single op-amp to switch between multiple gain levels, supporting noise mitigation while maintaining measurement accuracy and energy efficiency.

The MCUs also feature up to four op-amps and a 12-bit differential analogue-to-digital converter (ADC) with automated averaging, enabling precise signal measurements across a wide input range.

“Sensor systems can quickly become complex, often requiring multiple analogue components that add board size, cost and power draw,” said Greg Robinson, corporate vice president of Microchip’s MCU business unit. “With the integrated analogue features in our low-power PIC16F17576 MCUs, we’re cutting that complexity. You can eliminate parts and reduce power consumption, cutting costs and simplifying the overall design process.”

Applications of PIC16F17576 Microcontrollers

The PIC16F17576 microcontrollers (MCUs) are suitable for analogue signal measurement across various industries, including environmental monitoring, industrial monitoring, smart home systems, and building automation. Typical applications include:

Vibration and strain measurement

Flow metering

Gas detection

Cold asset tracking

Motion sensing

Development Tools and Support

The PIC16F17576 MCUs are supported by the MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and MPLAB Code Configurator, enabling designers to efficiently manage the Analogue Peripheral Manager (APM) and other analogue peripherals.

These MCUs are compatible with Microchip’s Curiosity Nano EV14L29A development board and the MPLAB PICkit series of development tools, facilitating streamlined development and prototyping processes.

