Microchip Technology is responding to the evolving requirements of AI-driven data centres with a suite of high-performance solutions for connectivity, storage, and power management. The company’s ecosystem supports workload acceleration, power efficiency, and secure data handling to meet modern infrastructure demands.

Microchip Key Data Center Solutions

1. 800G Active Electrical Cable (AEC) Reference Design

- Features the META-DX2C 800G retimer with 112G SerDes

- Reduces development time and cost for 800G AEC solutions in AI networks

- Includes integrated software for QSFP-DD and OSFP cable products

2. META-DX2+ Ethernet PHYs with Lambda Splitting

- Enhances Data Center Interconnect (DCI) efficiency

- Boosts fiber utilisation, reducing costs by up to 50%

- Supports high-speed AI workloads with coherent optics

3. LAN9646 6-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch

- Supports SGMII, RGMII, MII, and RMII interfaces

- Provides VLAN and QoS for traffic prioritization

- Operates in industrial temperatures (-40°C to +85°C)

4. MCPF1412 High-Density Power Module

- Delivers 12A current (0.6V–1.8V range) from a 16V input

- Compact (5.8mm × 4.9mm × 1.6mm) for space-constrained applications

- Features I2C and PMBus for real-time monitoring

5. dsPIC33A Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs)

- Optimized for AI server power efficiency

- Includes cryptographic security for firmware authentication

- Supports power factor correction and resonant converters

6. Microprocessors (MPUs) for OpenBMC

- Enables Auxiliary Management Control (AMC) in power, storage, and cooling systems.

- Supports Redfish protocol for RESTful management.

- Provides secure remote updates and system monitoring.

Connectivity & Storage

Microchip’s portfolio includes:

- PCIe Gen 3–5 switches (Gen 6–7 in development)

- NVMe & RAID controllers with hardware-based security

- Retimers & Ethernet PHYs for optimized interconnects.

These innovations help data centres address AI scalability, energy efficiency, and security challenges.

“AI is revolutionising all aspects of the digital landscape, and data centres face growing demands for security, AI workload acceleration, system efficiency and reliability,” said Brian McCarson, corporate vice president of Microchip’s data centre solutions business unit. “Microchip is committed to delivering the essential building blocks needed to address the technology challenges of modern data centres. From accelerating high-speed connectivity and storage rates to optimising power and management systems, our innovations are designed to support next-generation AI workloads and deliver scalability for our customers.”

Microchip’s data centre solutions include a comprehensive portfolio of Secure Root of Trust Controllers designed to protect system integrity. These controllers take control at power-up, verifying firmware stored in external Flash before it is executed by the system’s CPUs and GPUs, helping prevent unauthorised code execution. Beyond the boot process, they monitor system activity and authenticate auxiliary components such as network interface cards (NICs), host bus adapters (HBAs), solid-state drives (SSDs), and key system elements like power supplies and RAID configurations. Additionally, the controllers are designed to enable secure system ownership transfer and support robust lifecycle management.

