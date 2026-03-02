India’s semiconductor ambitions moved into execution mode with the inauguration of the Micron semiconductor ATMP facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The plant will begin commercial production and shipment of memory modules manufactured in India.

The facility is the first project approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. With a total project outlay of over Rs 22,500 crore, construction began after the ground-breaking ceremony in September 2023. The plant is now set to convert advanced DRAM and NAND wafers into finished memory and storage products for global markets.

From policy intent to production reality

The Sanand plant focuses on assembly, test and packaging of semiconductor memory products. It will process wafers sourced from Micron’s global manufacturing network and transform them into millions of chips annually.

Company leadership described the development as a historic step for semiconductor manufacturing in India. The planned investment for the facility stands at USD 2.75 billion. The plant is expected to serve customers worldwide, particularly in segments driven by AI, high-performance computing, datacentres and digital infrastructure.

The Prime Minister stated that the start of commercial production would strengthen India’s position in the global technology value chain. He noted that the semiconductor ecosystem under development is expanding across multiple states including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and Punjab.

The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology described the semiconductor industry as foundational and said the facility places India firmly on the global semiconductor map. He added that advanced 2 nanometre chip manufacturing initiatives are also being pursued in the country.

One of the largest cleanroom environments

Once fully ramped up, the Micron semiconductor ATMP facility in Sanand will include nearly 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space. This makes it one of the world’s largest raised-floor cleanroom environments designed for semiconductor assembly and testing.

The infrastructure has been built to meet global manufacturing standards. It is intended to support consistent output for international markets.

Expanding India’s semiconductor footprint

The facility signals India’s entry into large-scale semiconductor assembly and packaging at a time when global supply chains are being recalibrated. The project aligns with the national objective of building a resilient and competitive technology ecosystem.

Production at the Sanand plant marks a shift from policy announcements to operational capacity. Commercial shipments from this facility will now determine how effectively India integrates into the global semiconductor value chain.

The focus moves from intent to execution. For India’s semiconductor ambitions, that transition is critical.

Read More:

Commvault CrowdStrike integration expands security visibility

Tenable flags npm supply chain attack

AMD and Nutanix advance open and scalable enterprise AI platform

HPE AI infrastructure solutions for providers