Commvault CrowdStrike integration expands security visibility

Commvault has announced an expanded Commvault CrowdStrike integration designed to create bi-directional visibility between Commvault Cloud and CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. The update aims to help security and IT teams verify backup integrity more quickly and make informed recovery decisions during incidents.

The integration builds on earlier collaboration between the two companies, where compromised backup data could be identified through signals from the Falcon platform. The latest development extends that relationship by enabling intelligence to flow both ways.

From detection to recovery context

Modern threat actors move rapidly across IT environments. Detecting an intrusion is only part of the challenge. Organisations must also confirm whether backup data remains clean and safe to restore.

The expanded Commvault CrowdStrike integration allows Commvault to send its security capabilities, including AI-powered anomaly alerts, directly into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. This creates a shared operational view between security operations and IT teams.

The goal is to ensure that:

Recovery data is verified before restoration

Reinfection risks are reduced

Decisions are based on correlated threat and backup insights

By combining threat detection telemetry with backup integrity analytics, the integration seeks to close the gap between security monitoring and recovery execution.

Key capabilities introduced

According to the announcement, the integration provides several operational benefits:

Reduce reinfection risk and enable safe recovery workflows

Signals from Falcon Next-Gen SIEM are combined with Commvault’s threat scanning, data integrity analytics and Synthetic Recovery capabilities. This allows organisations to restore from backups identified as clean.

Unified telemetry for faster investigation

Security and IT teams can access backup integrity insights directly within Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. Shared telemetry can streamline triage processes and help assess the blast radius of an incident.

Improved coordination during incidents

With a common operational view, SecOps and IT teams can align on investigation, containment and recovery workflows without relying on separate tools.

Executive perspective

Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault, stated that clean recovery is now critical for business continuity. He noted that combining security insights with AI-powered data intelligence enables teams to collaborate more effectively and make informed recovery decisions.

Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike, said that integrating recovery intelligence into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM provides organisations with context linking security signals and data trust. He added that this context can help leaders understand business impact and move from detection to recovery with greater clarity.

Availability and deployment

The Commvault CrowdStrike integration is available through the CrowdStrike Marketplace at no additional charge. Customers can activate the integration within their existing environments.

Broader enterprise implications

The expanded integration reflects a growing industry focus on resilience. Detection capabilities are no longer sufficient on their own. Enterprises increasingly require assurance that recovery points are free from compromise before restoring systems.

By linking SIEM telemetry with backup intelligence, the Commvault CrowdStrike integration aims to create continuity between security monitoring and data recovery. The effectiveness of this approach will depend on how organisations operationalise shared intelligence across teams.

As threat environments become more complex, alignment between security and IT functions is becoming central to incident response strategy. This integration is positioned to support that alignment by connecting detection insights with recovery validation workflows.

