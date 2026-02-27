HPE AI infrastructure solutions for providers

HPE AI infrastructure solutions for service providers took centre stage ahead of Mobile World Congress 2026, as the company unveiled new networking and compute offerings aimed at accelerating modernisation across telecom and cloud environments.

The announcement spans routing platforms, AI-ready automation, edge-to-core compute systems and cloud management software. The focus is clear: enable service providers to build and operate their own AI infrastructure with low latency, high capacity and integrated security.

Strategy shaped by AI traffic growth

HPE positions AI infrastructure as a growth driver for service providers. The company states that operators must support rising data traffic, complex operations and new AI-led services while maintaining performance and control.

Rami Rahim, Executive Vice President, President and General Manager, Networking, HPE, said AI infrastructure is central to next-generation networks. He noted that customers require high-performing infrastructure, simplified management across compute, storage and networking and built-in security to virtualise and modernise networks while creating higher-value services.

The announcement also marks a further step in HPE’s integration of Juniper Networks. The combined strategy focuses on secure, AI-native networks capable of proactively resolving issues, assuring service quality and delivering cloud-like agility for managed services.

New routing platforms for AI workloads

A significant portion of the update centres on routing infrastructure designed to scale AI and cloud traffic.

Key additions include:

Juniper PTX12000 modular routers : Designed to scale AI and cloud traffic without repeated infrastructure redesigns. The platform supports ultra-dense 800G port density on 1.6T-ready systems. Capacity scales to 345.6T with the 8-slot PTX12008 and 518.4T with the 12-slot PTX12012. The architecture aims to preserve consistency while reducing latency, power use and operational costs.

Juniper PTX10002 fixed form routers: Offered in a compact 2RU footprint, these platforms deliver 28.8T or 14.4T throughput. They provide flexible 100G, 400G and 800G port options to support AI clusters and WAN connectivity while optimising space and energy use.

The routing portfolio is built on the Juniper Express 5 ASIC, which the company says improves power efficiency by 49 per cent over the previous generation. This is positioned as critical for data centre interconnect and AI-driven network fabrics.

Agentic AI in WAN operations

Juniper Routing Director is now described as agentic-AI ready. Businesses can connect it to their own AI co-pilots to automate workflows, optimise WAN routing performance and address routing issues more quickly.

The objective is to simplify post-deployment operations in AI-native networks and reduce manual intervention in large-scale environments.

Compute innovations for 5G and AI

Alongside networking, HPE introduced new compute systems aimed at telecom operators deploying 5G and AI workloads.

These include:

HPE ProLiant Compute EL9000 chassis and EL140 Gen12 server : The configuration offers twice the fronthaul network bandwidth and a 20 per cent increase in core count over previous generations. Each server provides 72 CPU cores and 24 network ports in a 2U form factor, with up to two servers per chassis. Powered by Intel Xeon 6 SoC with vRAN boost, the systems integrate HPE security features to protect critical infrastructure.

Juniper Cloud Native Router integration: Now available on the 1U HPE ProLiant Compute DL110 and the 2U EL140 Gen12 servers, this integration consolidates RAN and compute functions into a single server. The result is reduced routing hardware at cell sites and lower hardware and energy costs.

The approach reflects a broader trend among operators to converge functions and reduce physical infrastructure footprints.

Unified cloud management for modern telco environments

Modernisation pressures are also being driven by rising virtualisation costs, sovereign data requirements and the need to manage virtual machines and containers across 5G cores.

HPE Cloud Ops Software is presented as an integrated cloud management stack that combines:

Virtualisation and container management

Monitoring and full-stack observability

AIOps

Cyber resiliency

DevOps automation

FinOps

The software provides a unified control plane across multicloud and multi-vendor environments. According to HPE, it allows operators to modernise private clouds, reduce reliance on cost-intensive hypervisors and run secure, multi-tenant services at scale.

The aim is to combine automation, lifecycle management and proactive issue resolution into a single operational layer.

Analyst perspective and financing support

Ray Mota, CEO and Principal Analyst, ACG Research, said AI is reshaping traffic patterns and increasing demands on uplink, latency and capacity. He noted that high-performance routing, AI-native automation, telco cloud architectures and security will determine how operators participate in the AI value chain.

To support deployments, HPE Financial Services introduced a 90/9 Advantage financing programme. It offers no payments for the first 90 days followed by monthly lease payments of 1 per cent for the next nine months. The programme applies across networking, compute, storage and software.

MWC showcase

At Mobile World Congress 2026, HPE will demonstrate automation use cases, AI-driven revenue opportunities and new solutions spanning routing, edge compute, Private 5G, Wi-Fi and unified SASE. The company will also highlight private cloud solutions for AI and servers optimised for service provider networks.

Taken together, the HPE AI infrastructure solutions for service providers represent a coordinated push across routing, compute, cloud management and financing. The message is consistent: operators modernising for AI must rethink both infrastructure scale and operational models from the core to the edge.

