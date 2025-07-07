Micron unveils 2600 NVMe SSD with 9th gen QLC NAND

Micron Technology has launched the Micron 2600 NVMe SSD, the first SSD in the world to feature 9th-generation QLC NAND. Designed to offer exceptional PCIe Gen4 performance at a value-driven price, it is built for OEMs seeking high performance, reliability, and efficiency in compact form factors.

Equipped with Micron’s proprietary Adaptive Write Technology (AWT), the 2600 SSD delivers up to 63% faster sequential write and 49% faster random write speeds compared to rival QLC and TLC drives. The AWT architecture leverages a multi-tiered caching strategy—SLC, TLC, and QLC—to accelerate data throughput, enabling up to four times faster sequential writes when continuously writing up to 800GB on a 2TB drive.

At its core is Micron’s advanced six-plane 2Tb G9 QLC NAND, which increases parallelism and data command efficiency, reaching speeds of up to 3.6 GB/s—currently the fastest NAND I/O rate in any client SSD.

Tailored for AI workloads, content creation, casual gaming, and general productivity, the Micron 2600 SSD significantly boosts system responsiveness and reduces boot and load times. PCMark 10 benchmarks show it outperforms competing TLC SSDs by up to 44% in score and 43% in bandwidth.

Available in 22x30mm, 22x42mm, and 22x80mm single-sided form factors with capacities ranging from 512GB to 2TB, it is ideal for ultra-thin laptops, handheld gaming devices, and compact workstations.

Now shipping globally, the Micron 2600 SSD has garnered support from AMD, Intel, IBM, and Phison, who acknowledge its transformative potential in client and enterprise storage solutions.

