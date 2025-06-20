Milestone Systems announces updates across Xprotect, Briefcam & Arcules

Milestone Systems has rolled out comprehensive updates across its entire security portfolio—XProtect, BriefCam, and Arcules—aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing protection in physical and digital spaces. These updates give security professionals sharper tools to manage threats, automate monitoring, and bridge the gap between on-premises and cloud-based systems.
The unified focus: empowering frontline security operations to be faster, more connected, and more intuitive in a world where seconds matter.
XProtect 2025 R2 brings maps and access control together
One of the standout features in the new XProtect 2025 R2 release is the integration of access control visualisation directly into Smart Map. Security operators no longer have to juggle between camera feeds and access control panels. Doors, card readers, turnstiles, and entry gates now appear as interactive icons on the same interface as the video feed.
When an event like unauthorised access occurs, door icons change colour or state, making it easier for operators to respond. Alarms can be acknowledged and entry points managed right from the map—reducing reaction time when it counts.
Other upgrades include timestamped image snapshots for better documentation and traceability during investigations, plus a more unified dashboard design through merged HTML and image-text tools.
AI and analytics see a usability boost with BriefCam
Milestone’s BriefCam platform—its analytics powerhouse—has received important enhancements to performance and usability. Key updates include:
-
A redesigned infrastructure that improves processing stability, even with large volumes of video.
-
A personalised Home Research Dashboard tailored to user-specific tasks and roles.
-
Enhanced maps in the Respond Module to help visualise incident locations and patterns.
-
Simplified tools for building custom object classifications and syncing with video management systems.
These improvements are designed to make advanced analytics more accessible and reliable for frontline teams working under pressure.
Arcules cloud video evolves for enterprise flexibility
For enterprises embracing hybrid or fully cloud-based video security, Arcules now offers improved scalability, user management, and analytics. Organisations can expand surveillance coverage without worrying about management complexity or performance hits.
The updated Arcules platform supports:
-
Enterprise-wide scaling with simplified deployment
-
Stronger user access and permission controls
-
Better data insights through expanded analytics features
-
Seamless integration with existing on-site infrastructure
Together, these improvements make Arcules a more practical choice for organisations balancing legacy systems with modern cloud capabilities.
A connected future for security professionals
By enhancing all three platforms simultaneously, Milestone Systems is addressing a critical industry need: unifying fragmented security tools into a connected, responsive system. Whether it’s a factory floor, an airport terminal, or a smart city control room, the updates offer a toolkit built for real-world demands.
With XProtect mapping the floor, BriefCam uncovering insights, and Arcules expanding reach, Milestone’s latest releases promise better security without the operational headaches.
