Milestone Systems Appoints Divya Girish as Sales Director India

As urbanisation accelerates across India, the demand for video management software (VMS) is increasing, particularly within smart city initiatives and critical infrastructure projects. Enterprises and public sector organisations are adopting VMS solutions with capabilities such as real-time video analytics, system integration, and cloud-based deployment. This trend is expected to support robust market growth, driven by the need to manage and analyse video data from diverse and distributed sources.

Milestone Systems has revised its sales leadership structure to align with anticipated growth in the Indian VMS market. As part of this shift, the company has appointed Diya Girish as sales director for India. In this role, Diya will lead Milestone's efforts to expand its presence across sectors including urban infrastructure, healthcare, manufacturing, and other verticals where real-time video technology and cloud-based solutions play a critical role.

With over two decades of experience in technology leadership, including expertise in cloud adoption and APAC market dynamics, Diya will focus on advancing Milestone’s go-to-market strategy and customer engagement in India.

“Milestone Systems is evolving with the current needs of the security market. Apart from XProtect, their cloud offering VSaaS- Arcules, Video Analytics software BriefCam and now the new AI Data platform, Project Hafnia forms an integral part of the solution stack - a game changer in AI model training for computer vision developers. My focus will be on collaborating with our partners and delivering unmatched and innovative new security solution use cases for expanding enterprises like manufacturing GCC and infrastructure projects among others. India is one of the most promising regions for the upcoming technologies like this. The complexity of the infrastructure here makes the solution both interesting and challenging. I look forward to partnering with our talented team and partners to help organisations in the region unlock the full potential of the diverse product portfolio of Milestone Systems.”



Leadership Appointment to Support Growth Strategy in India

The appointment of Diya Girish reflects Milestone Systems’ focus on strengthening its position in the Indian security and video technology market. Diya will lead initiatives to support long-term business growth and address emerging opportunities across sectors.

Before joining Milestone Systems, Diya held senior roles at Oracle, EY, and IBM. Her responsibilities spanned strategic sales, business expansion, and technology-led innovation. Most recently, as Sales Director and Country Head for Oracle’s Application Unlimited line of business, she was responsible for driving revenue growth and expanding market presence across the region.

