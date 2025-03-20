Mindsprint Appoints Suresh Sundararajan as CEO

Mindsprint, a digital solutions provider for global enterprises, has appointed Suresh Sundararajan as its Chief Executive Officer. In this role, he will lead the company’s growth and innovation strategy, focusing on AI-driven solutions and strategic partnerships.

Previously serving as co-founder and chairman of Mindsprint, Suresh played a key role in shaping the company’s growth strategy and leading its transition from a captive service model to an independent provider.

As CEO, his focus will be on:

Advancing AI-driven solutions to improve operational efficiency.

Strengthening strategic partnerships to drive business expansion.

Supporting enterprises in navigating the evolving digital landscape.

With a background in technology, sustainability, and digital strategy, Suresh aims to reinforce Mindsprint’s position as a leader in AI-driven enterprise solutions.

“I am more convinced than ever that transformation journeys across industries will be led by AI, more so for our own business, which is at a significant risk of disruption. At Mindsprint, I am advocating an ‘AI First’ approach in everything we do and being at the forefront of an AI-led transformation that is reshaping industries. Our focus is on harnessing the power of AI to create intelligent, future-ready solutions that drive operational excellence and business growth. I am excited to lead this next phase of innovation, working alongside our talented teams, customers, and partners to deliver real impact for our clients,” said Suresh Sundararajan, CEO, Mindsprint.

With over two decades at Olam, Suresh Sundararajan has held key leadership roles, including Chief Digital and Information Officer and Chief Risk Officer. He has led large-scale digitalization initiatives and pioneered data-driven decision-making.

As co-founder of Nupo Ventures, Olam Group’s incubation arm, he contributed to the development of:

Jiva – A platform providing end-to-end services for smallholder farmers.

Terrascope – An AI/ML-driven climate technology SaaS platform supporting enterprises in their decarbonization efforts.

His expertise in sustainability, digital strategy, and business innovation has been widely recognized across global industry platforms.

AI-First Strategy at Mindsprint

Under his leadership, Mindsprint will focus on:

Expanding AI-driven solutions – Delivering predictive analytics and cognitive automation to enhance business efficiency.

Strengthening strategic partnerships – Collaborating with technology leaders, academic institutions, and industry experts.

Developing a future-ready workforce – Investing in AI upskilling and continuous learning.

Accelerating innovation and growth – Driving AI-led digital transformation.

Global Expansion and Technology Focus

As part of its strategic expansion, Mindsprint has opened a new office in Australia to enhance support for regional clients. The new location will focus on delivering Data Analytics, AI, SAP Transformation, Intelligent Automation, and Supply Chain Optimization to meet market-specific needs.



