MITSUMI Distribution enters Indian IT distribution market

MITSUMI Distribution has announced its entry into India, extending its footprint beyond the Middle East and Africa as part of a long-term international expansion strategy. The move positions India as a strategic growth market, supported by planned investments, local operations and a focus on partner-centric distribution.

The company stated that its India entry is designed to build a comprehensive distribution network aligned with the country’s expanding technology demand and diverse market structure.

Investment-led market entry

As part of its India strategy, MITSUMI Distribution has committed an investment of Rs 700–1,000 crore over the next three years. The investment will be directed towards infrastructure development, inventory strengthening and local credit support to enable scalable and sustainable growth.

The distributor has commenced operations with offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, supported by a team of more than 30 professionals. Expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities is planned in phases, aligned with market demand and vendor partnerships.

Building nationwide logistics capability

To support distribution at scale, MITSUMI Distribution is establishing a logistics network across 14 locations in its initial phase. The network is intended to service both major and emerging markets, with a focus on improving reach, availability and operational efficiency.

This logistics backbone is positioned as a key enabler for nationwide coverage, allowing the company to support partners across geographies as it scales operations.

Focus on partner-centric distribution

The company stated that its objective is to become a distributor of choice by combining supply chain services, logistics coverage and value-added support for resellers, enterprises and institutions. Credit support, responsive after-sales engagement and disciplined operations form part of the service approach outlined for the Indian market.

Speaking on the India entry, Jagat Shah, Chairman and CEO, MITSUMI Group, said the move reflects a long-term strategic commitment rather than a tactical expansion. He added that planned investments in infrastructure, inventory and local credit are aimed at building a robust and reliable distribution platform aligned with India’s scale and diversity.

Leveraging local understanding

Mitesh Shah, Founder & Managing Director, MITSUMI Group, highlighted the company’s focus on execution consistency and partner engagement. He said the India expansion combines local market understanding with global operational practices, with an emphasis on logistics strength, credit discipline and market intelligence.

The company plans to work closely with system integrators, SMB partners, large-format retail and online players to ensure wider availability of IT and mobile technologies across the value chain.

Replicating the MEA model

MITSUMI Distribution’s India strategy is built around replicating its MEA operating model, with an emphasis on operational excellence, transparent relationships and joint business planning with vendors and partners. Over time, the company expects India to become a key growth engine, supporting technology adoption across enterprises, SMBs and consumers.

The announcement marks a significant step as MITSUMI Distribution enters Indian market with a structured investment plan and a clear focus on building long-term distribution capabilities.