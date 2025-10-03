NTT DATA strengthens MEA presence with acquisition of Salesforce partner EXAH

NTT DATA, a digital business and technology services provider, has announced the acquisition of EXAH, a Salesforce Consulting Partner and AI implementation specialist. This strategic move is expected to deliver an end-to-end Salesforce and AI delivery experience to customers across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

By bringing EXAH into its fold, NTT DATA aims to enhance local expertise with EXAH’s strong technical skills and proven record of customer-focused Salesforce delivery.

Salesforce has been at the centre of NTT DATA’s growth strategy, helping enterprises create a unified view of customer data. The platform supports personalised experiences, efficient service delivery, and, with the integration of AI, automates workflows, predicts customer behaviour, and enables smarter decision-making. The addition of EXAH is set to strengthen NTT DATA’s commitment to expanding its cloud-based customer engagement services within the Salesforce ecosystem across MEA.

With over two decades of partnership and more than 3,500 Salesforce projects delivered worldwide, NTT DATA’s expertise has been recognised through four consecutive Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards. The acquisition reinforces its plan to deliver solutions that are both globally trusted and locally relevant.

Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO, NTT DATA in the Middle East and Africa, said, “EXAH’s team of experts and their strong reputation within the Salesforce partner ecosystem make them an ideal addition to NTT DATA. This acquisition allows us to provide greater value to our clients by combining EXAH’s expertise with NTT DATA’s global capabilities and strategic partnerships. Together, we are committed to meeting our clients’ needs with innovative solutions that enhance customer engagement and drive business growth.”

Tiaan le Roux, MD, EXAH, added, “Delivering exceptional customer value through innovation is our founding principle, and we’re proud to join NTT DATA’s global team to drive ever-growing value for our clients and partners across the African market and beyond.”

Turnley-Jones also highlighted that this acquisition follows NTT DATA’s 2023 move to acquire Apisero, a MuleSoft consulting firm, to strengthen its capabilities in integration across voice, digital, and CRM channels, including Amazon Connect. “With EXAH, we deepen our Salesforce expertise across all stages – from integration to post-implementation support – ensuring local expertise is always on hand for our clients,” he said.

Beyond customer solutions, this acquisition also opens new career growth opportunities within NTT DATA. The company is committed to building Salesforce and related technology skills, and has recently launched a young talent programme to mentor the next generation of experts in the region.

With EXAH, NTT DATA is set to deliver more robust Salesforce and AI-powered solutions across the MEA region, blending global knowledge with local insight to ensure unmatched customer engagement and business value.

