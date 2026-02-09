Qualcomm 2nm chip design milestone in India signals deeper engineering role

Qualcomm Technologies has announced the successful tape-out of its 2nm semiconductor design, marking a key milestone in advanced chip development and underlining India’s growing role in global semiconductor innovation.

Advertisment

The tape-out was completed through collaboration between Qualcomm’s global engineering teams and its India engineering development centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. These facilities together represent one of the company’s largest and most advanced engineering footprints outside the United States.

Milestone reflects India’s growing semiconductor role

The 2nm tape-out reinforces India’s emergence as a critical hub for advanced semiconductor design. Qualcomm’s India teams contribute across multiple stages of chip development, including design implementation, validation, AI optimisation, and system integration, supporting platforms used globally.

The achievement also reflects Qualcomm’s long-term investment strategy in India, where it has maintained a continuous presence for more than two decades.

Advertisment

Showcased during government leadership visit

The milestone was showcased at Qualcomm’s Bengaluru facility during a visit by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT. The visit highlighted India’s increasing importance in global semiconductor development and the government’s focus on strengthening domestic chip design capabilities.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “India is increasingly at the centre of how advanced semiconductor technologies are being designed for the future. Milestones like this demonstrate how far India’s design ecosystem has come and align strongly with our vision of building a globally competitive semiconductor industry.”

Alignment with India Semiconductor Mission

The achievement aligns with the objectives of the India Semiconductor Mission, which aims to build long-term semiconductor capacity through a stronger design and innovation ecosystem.

Advertisment

Shri Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT and CEO, India Semiconductor Mission, said that investments in advanced engineering and R&D capabilities are critical for building sustainable semiconductor capacity and reflect the growing depth of India’s design ecosystem.

India teams central to global engineering roadmap

Qualcomm’s India engineering workforce contributes across wireless, compute, AI, and system-level engineering. The company said its India teams work closely with global program and architecture groups on advanced semiconductor design, supporting platforms and products deployed worldwide.

Srini Maddali, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm India Private Limited, said the milestone reflects the strength of the company’s India engineering teams and their ability to deliver at a global standard.

Advertisment

Shashi Reddy, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm India Private Limited, noted that India-based R&D centres contribute across architecture, implementation, software platforms, and real-world use case optimisation, particularly in the context of AI-driven systems.

Supporting connected and intelligent systems

Mahesh Moorthy, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm India Private Limited, said teams in India play a key role in integrating hardware, software, and intelligent connected systems within Qualcomm’s global engineering model, supporting the development of high-performance connected platforms.

Long-term commitment to building in India

Savi Soin, President, Qualcomm India, said the milestone reflects more than two decades of sustained investment in talent and engineering capabilities in the country. He added that India plays a key role in the company’s global design, development, and delivery of next-generation technologies.

Advertisment

The Qualcomm Bengaluru campus continues to serve as a core engineering hub for next-generation wireless, AI, compute, and system-level technologies. The 2nm tape-out further reinforces Qualcomm’s long-term commitment to building advanced semiconductor capabilities in India for global markets.

Read More:

Redington and AWS launch Bus Yatra for cloud adoption in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugrates Texas Instruments' New R&D Centre in Bengaluru

Advertisment

Cyient leadership appointments strengthen global growth strategy