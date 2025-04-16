Neat to Support Google Meet Across Video Device Portfolio

Video conferencing continues to play a central role in business communication and collaboration. Industry analysts project sustained double-digit growth in the video conferencing segment over the next five years. In this context, organisations increasingly adopt flexible solutions to scale their video meeting capabilities, particularly as in-office work models gain momentum.

Native Integration of Google Meet on Neat Devices

Neat is extending support for Google Meet across its range of video collaboration devices. This partnership allows users to run Google Meet natively on select Neat devices, including Neat Bar Generation 2, Neat Bar Pro, Neat Board 50, and Neat Board Pro. The integration aims to simplify meeting room setups and enhance the user experience with consistent performance across devices.

Neat provides video collaboration devices; it is an Oslo based organisation. It is already working in collaboration with Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

AI-Enabled Collaboration with Google Meet

Through this integration, Neat devices will utilise Google Meet’s AI-powered features to support smarter and more efficient meetings. Capabilities such as automatic note-taking ("Take notes for me") and Companion Mode will be available directly through Neat devices without additional configuration.

Neat’s audio architecture is designed to accurately detect and isolate speakers’ voices, supporting improved transcription, captioning, and translation features enabled by AI. This alignment is reportedly working towards meeting outputs across multilingual and distributed environments.

Neat is targeting full support for Google Meet on its devices by the end of the year.

