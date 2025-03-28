Neon Cloud Launch in India to Scale Cloud Infrastructure

Neon Cloud, a next-generation cloud computing platform, has officially launched in India, offering enterprise-grade cloud solutions for startups, SMBs, and enterprises. Developed by Progression, a company with over 30 years of IT experience, Neon Cloud combines enterprise-level reliability with agility to meet evolving business needs. With a data centre in Gurgaon and experience in hosting SAP customers, the platform reportedly is designed to deliver scalability, security, and optimized performance.

Neon Cloud provides an intuitive, all-in-one cloud platform that simplifies infrastructure management by eliminating the need for multiple providers. The platform ensures flexibility and independence, allowing businesses to scale efficiently without being locked into restrictive ecosystems. As part of its global growth strategy, Neon Cloud plans to expand into the APAC region later this year.

Speaking on the India launch, Sarthak Hooda, Founder & CEO at Neon Cloud, said "We are thrilled to bring Neon Cloud to the Indian market. With the accelerating digital transformation in the country, businesses need powerful, high-value cloud solutions to scale without limitations. Neon Cloud is designed to eliminate complexity, reduce costs, and provide cutting-edge enterprise technology—without vendor lock-ins or hidden pricing. Our mission is to empower businesses with the tools they need to innovate and grow effortlessly. The launch in India marks a significant step towards making world-class cloud infrastructure more accessible and efficient."

Neon Cloud Expands Cloud Offerings with Scalable and Secure Solutions

Neon Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud services, including high-performance virtual machines, Kubernetes for container orchestration, and upcoming Cloud GPU services. Additional offerings such as block storage, object storage, secure backups, virtual private cloud, cloud firewall, and load balancing ensure businesses have access to scalable and secure cloud solutions tailored to their requirements.

A key differentiator for Neon Cloud is its focus on cloud independence, eliminating vendor lock-ins that restrict scalability. Arun Sharma, Chief Business Officer of Neon Cloud, emphasizes that the platform enables businesses to maintain full control over their infrastructure without being tied to proprietary ecosystems or hidden costs. The platform is also designed for cost efficiency, helping businesses reduce expenses compared to traditional cloud providers while maintaining premium features and flexibility.

Neon Cloud offers a highly secure cloud infrastructure, supported by a 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC) for continuous monitoring and protection. With a team experienced in managing critical cloud applications for over 13 years, the platform ensures seamless and secure cloud operations.

As part of its commitment to delivering high-performance cloud solutions, Neon Cloud has partnered with Virtuozzo, a provider of virtualization and cloud management technologies. This collaboration enhances Neon Cloud’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) offerings, enabling businesses to leverage advanced cloud capabilities with improved efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

Focus on Hybrid Cloud Integration and AI powered IT Automation

