NetApp and Google Cloud Expand Capabilities for Cloud File Storage

NetApp and Google Cloud have introduced new enhancements to Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, a fully managed file storage service. The updates aim to simplify management and improve performance for demanding cloud storage workloads while maintaining full integration with the broader Google Cloud ecosystem.

Advertisment

The new capabilities enable organisations to scale enterprise applications and databases with greater efficiency. This includes support for workloads that handle petabyte-scale datasets, such as electronic design automation (EDA), artificial intelligence applications, and content repositories.

Enhancing Hybrid Cloud Data Management

As organisations manage increasing volumes of data across on-premises and cloud environments, these enhancements are designed to enable seamless and real-time data integration. Intelligent data infrastructure from NetApp helps eliminate silos and supports consistent operations across hybrid cloud setups.

Advertisment

Through its collaboration with Google Cloud, NetApp aims to strengthen enterprise adoption of AI by providing the infrastructure required to manage, store, and access data efficiently. This supports business initiatives that prioritise scalability, agility, and data-driven innovation.

“For many organisations, the cloud is the fastest and simplest path to using AI to uncover data-driven insights,” said Pravjit Tiwana, SVP and General Manager, Cloud Storage at NetApp. "Our collaboration with Google Cloud is accelerating generative AI data pipelines by seamlessly integrating the latest AI innovations with the robust data management capabilities of NetApp ONTAP. The new capabilities of NetApp Volumes help customers scale their cloud storage to meet the demands of the modern, high-performance applications and datasets that drive meaningful business outcomes.”

Google Cloud and NetApp Expand NetApp Volumes Capabilities for Enterprise Workloads

Advertisment

Google Cloud and NetApp have announced new features for Google Cloud NetApp Volumes to support the performance and scalability requirements of enterprise applications and databases. The enhancements are designed to address complex workloads such as AI, electronic design automation (EDA), and content data management.

NetApp Volumes will soon integrate with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, allowing organizations to directly access stored data within Vertex AI. This integration simplifies the development of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications by removing the need to build custom data pipeline solutions.

Performance improvements for large capacity volumes are now available across all 14 regions supporting the Premium and Extreme tiers. Customers can now start with volumes at 15 TiB, scale up to 1 PiB per volume and achieve up to 30 GiB/s throughput.

Advertisment

These enhancements enable efficient management of petabyte-scale workloads without the need for data partitioning across multiple volumes.

The NetApp Volumes Flex service level now supports preview functionality for independent scaling of storage capacity and performance. Customers can configure storage pools with custom capacity, IOPS, and throughput and Scale throughput up to 5 GiB/s and IOPS up to 160K.

This provides flexibility to right-size storage environments and optimize costs without overprovisioning.

Advertisment

Support for Google Cloud Assured Workloads

NetApp Volumes will soon be compatible with the Google Cloud Assured Workloads framework, enabling customers to operate within specified compliance regimes. This includes support for data residency requirements, transparent access control and regional cloud key management compliance.





Read More:

Advertisment

Rising Costs vs. Stagnant Margins is a Major Concern

Servers and Data Storage both are the Pillars

CAIT and DGST Host Conference Marking 7 Years of GST

Advertisment

We Emphasise on Interdependence of AI and Cloud technologies