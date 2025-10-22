NetApp and Google Cloud expand unified data platform for AI and enterprise workloads

Global hybrid cloud and data management leader NetApp has announced the expansion of its long-standing collaboration with Google Cloud, unveiling powerful new enterprise storage and AI capabilities within Google Cloud NetApp Volumes. The enhancement introduces block storage capabilities, unifying file and block workloads within a single service, and enabling enterprises to streamline complex hybrid cloud architectures.

The collaboration marks another step toward simplifying cloud transformation and empowering organisations to run business-critical workloads, including virtualised environments, self-managed databases, and AI-driven innovation, on a single, unified data foundation.

“With the enhancements to Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, including the addition of block storage capabilities, we’re giving enterprises more flexibility and power without added complexity,” said Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage and Services, NetApp. “These updates deliver low-latency performance, advanced data management, and the simplicity of unified file and block storage from one service.”

Powering Unified Storage and AI Integration

The upgraded NetApp Volumes service now integrates SAN (iSCSI) block support alongside NAS (NFS/SMB) file protocols, allowing enterprises to consolidate their workloads and seamlessly extend existing applications to Google Cloud. The addition of iSCSI block capabilities opens new possibilities for running enterprise applications such as virtual machines and production databases in the cloud, with the reliability of on-premises performance.

A major highlight is the deeper integration with Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise, enabling customers to use data stored in NetApp Volumes as a native data source for developing custom AI agents. This eliminates the need for manual data pipelines, allowing organisations to build AI solutions with trusted, contextually accurate datasets, thereby enhancing the quality and reliability of AI-driven outputs.

Seamless Hybrid Access and Data Mobility

Enterprises can now unify global data estates with the new FlexCache capability, extending visibility and write access to data stored across on-premises and multi-cloud environments. Paired with SnapMirror for seamless migration and disaster recovery, businesses can synchronise workloads effortlessly across regions, supporting key hybrid use cases such as data migration, workload balancing, and business continuity.

“Our collaboration with NetApp is built on a shared commitment to innovation and customer success,” said Sameet Agarwal, VP and GM, Storage, Google Cloud. “By combining Google Cloud’s global infrastructure and Vertex AI with NetApp’s proven data management expertise, we’re helping enterprises accelerate their digital journeys through intelligent, unified data access.”

Driving Intelligent Data Transformation

The integration of Gemini Enterprise and NetApp’s AI-ready platform enables enterprises to power generative AI workloads while reducing data silos, movement costs, and latency. Businesses can securely access and process their entire data estate, whether on-premises or across multiple clouds, through a single, intelligent platform.

“Enterprises need unified access to their data wherever it lives,” said Dave McCarthy, Research Vice President, Cloud and Edge Services, IDC. “NetApp’s platform is the first unified storage system built natively into the world’s leading public clouds, enabling secure, real-time access to enterprise data without unnecessary data movement or cost.”

The expanded collaboration betweenNetApp and Google Cloud underscores a shared vision to make hybrid cloud infrastructure smarter, more secure, and AI-ready, paving the way for the next phase of enterprise innovation.

