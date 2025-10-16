Partner Pulse: Mieux Technologies | Cybersecurity System Integrator and Channel Partner (India)

Quick Snapshot

Company Name: Mieux Technologies Founded: 2015 Headquarters: Delhi, India Employees: 70 Website: http://www.mieuxtechnologies.com



Positioning

What sets us apart is our ability to deliver integrated cloud, backup, and security solutions, powered by alliances like Veeam, SentinelOne, and OneFirewall, backed by 24x7 expert support and compliance focus.

About the Company

Mieux Technologies is a cloud solutions provider, offering cybersecurity and backup services, serving enterprises across the BFSI, manufacturing, and government sectors. With more than 8 years of experience, Mieux builds secure private and public cloud environments, advanced data protection, and compliance-driven solutions. As a Veeam Pro Partner and SentinelOne Gold Partner, they deliver backup, disaster recovery, SOC, and MDR services. It has offerings like Guardian Vault and partnerships with global OEMs, meets DPDP and ISO standards, while staying protected from evolving threats.

Leadership Team

Managing Director - Jasmeet Bajaj Chief Technology Officer - Dheeraj Gupta



Core Services

Category Offerings Backup & Disaster Recovery Veeam-powered data protection, immutable storage, and business continuity solutions for compliance and resilience. Cybersecurity Services 24x7 SOC, Managed Detection & Response (MDR), endpoint protection, and threat intelligence to safeguard digital assets. Cloud Solutions Secure and scalable private & public cloud hosting with high-performance infrastructure tailored to enterprise needs. OneFirewall Threat Intelligence Real-time global threat feeds, predictive intelligence, and automated protection that enhance existing Firewalls, SIEM, and XDR platforms for an advanced security posture. Compliance & Risk Management DPDP Act alignment, ISO-ready solutions, and regulatory-focused security frameworks for BFSI, manufacturing, and government clients.

Industries Served

Healthcare Finance Manufacturing Retail



Notable Projects & Use Cases

Nowfloats: Migrated from Azure to another public cloud, Cost reduction up to 90% with Managed Services L&T: Server Hardening and Security Patching for Cloud Servers as per CIS/NIST Benchmarking PPAP: Controlled Attack surface through Onefirewall - Threat Intelligence/Feeds on Gateway and SIEM/SOAR Level



Strategic Partnerships

Veeam Onefirewall Microsoft Azure AWS SentinelOne



