NetApp appoints Syam Nair as Chief Product Officer

NetApp has named Syam Nair as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective 7 July 2025, as the company sharpens its focus on hybrid cloud, AI, and high-growth data services. Nair steps into the role following the departure of Harv Bhela, who concluded his tenure earlier this month.

The move signals NetApp’s intent to strengthen its leadership team with deep cloud-native expertise and bold product vision as it gears up for the next wave of innovation.

Nair brings over 25 years of experience in cloud infrastructure, platform engineering, and product innovation. His background includes senior roles at Microsoft, Salesforce, and most recently, Zscaler, where he served as CTO and EVP of R&D.

During his time at Microsoft, Nair played a key role in scaling Azure’s global data services. At Salesforce, he was instrumental in launching Salesforce Data Cloud, an AI-driven platform redefining enterprise data engagement. Known for balancing technical depth with people-first leadership, Nair is widely regarded as a disruptor who has consistently turned complex challenges into scalable solutions.

Leadership signals from the top

Welcoming the appointment, George Kurian, CEO of NetApp, said,

“Our customers today need to innovate fast while staying agile. Syam brings the rare combination of visionary tech leadership and operational discipline. His experience in building planet-scale platforms makes him the right leader to shape NetApp’s product roadmap in the age of cloud and AI.”

Nair joins at a time when NetApp is increasingly seen as a key player in hybrid cloud and data-driven transformation, especially as enterprises adopt AI and automation to modernise operations.

Nair’s vision for NetApp

In his first remarks since the announcement, Nair outlined his excitement and direction for the role:

“Enterprises are embracing cloud and AI at an unprecedented pace, and NetApp is uniquely positioned to help them scale. I’m looking forward to driving the next wave of innovation and working with teams focused on customer success and bold thinking.”

He also underscored his commitment to maintaining NetApp’s people-centric, values-driven culture while elevating the company’s cloud and AI strategy.

With this leadership shift, NetApp appears poised to advance its competitive edge in the cloud-native data services landscape. The appointment of Nair marks more than a role change; it reflects NetApp’s evolving product ambition in a time when innovation, scale, and simplicity matter more than ever.

