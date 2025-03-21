NetApp Enhances AI Capabilities with NVIDIA AI Data Platform

NetApp, a data infrastructure company, is advancing agentic AI by integrating its intelligent data infrastructure with the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design. Through this collaboration, NetApp aims to help businesses maximize the value of their data for AI reasoning and inference.

As AI adoption grows, organizations must redefine their data strategies to transform expanding data estates into competitive assets. NetApp's Intelligent Data Infrastructure framework integrates metadata cataloging, automation, and hybrid cloud capabilities to eliminate data silos and deliver insights at every stage of the AI pipeline.

The combination of NetApp ONTAP and the NVIDIA AI Data Platform enables businesses to build distributed systems that unlock the full potential of data for AI-driven decision-making. The NVIDIA AI Data Platform, designed for AI workflow optimization, provides a customizable reference architecture that integrates NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, networking, and AI software with enterprise storage to generate actionable intelligence.

With the NVIDIA AI Data Platform, NetApp customers can connect their data to AI reasoning workloads using NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA AI-Q Blueprints and NVIDIA NIM microservices for NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Reason and other models. NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA networking, and the NVIDIA Dynamo open-source inference library enable businesses to derive insights in near real-time.

“Traditional computing architectures and data management techniques are not up to the task of helping businesses thrive in the AI era,” said Krish Vitaldevara, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Platform at NetApp. “NVIDIA and NetApp are collaborating to give customers the tools they need to strategically unlock their data to drive the next wave of AI applications. By combining the NVIDIA AI Data Platform with the rich and mature data and AI management capabilities and services of NetApp ONTAP, enterprises can more easily bring AI to their data while maintaining security and compliance to achieve their goals of becoming data-driven businesses."

NetApp Expands AI Capabilities with NVIDIA AI Data Platform

NetApp is supporting the vision behind the NVIDIA AI Data Platform by developing the capabilities businesses need to accelerate AI pipelines, including:

Global Metadata Namespace: Customers will be able to securely discover, manage, and analyse all their data across the hybrid multicloud to enable feature extraction and data classification for AI.

Integrated AI Data Pipeline: Customers can more automatically prepare their unstructured data to use in AI applications by tracking incremental changes, leveraging incredibly efficient replication with NetApp SnapMirror, classifying data, and creating highly compressed vector embeddings to enable semantic searches on data for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) inferencing.

Disaggregated Storage Architecture: Customers will be able to optimise their network and flash speeds and infrastructure costs to achieve high performance with minimal space and power requirements for compute-intensive AI workloads.

NetApp’s support of the NVIDIA AI Data Platform builds on the companies’ longstanding history of collaboration, including the recent announcement of an advanced generative AI data vision and end-to-end integrated solutions that combine NVIDIA AI software and accelerated computing with NetApp intelligent data infrastructure for enterprise RAG to power the future of agentic AI applications.

“Enterprise data is a rich source of information for AI reasoning, but the vast majority of enterprise data is unstructured, making it difficult to extract insights and meaning,” said Kari Briski, Vice President, Generative AI Software for Enterprise at NVIDIA. “Bringing together NetApp and the NVIDIA AI Data Platform creates a data pipeline that’s always on, allowing business data to be readily available to AI agents so they can rapidly access information to make informed decisions.”

