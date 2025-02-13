NetApp Expands Enterprise Storage Portfolio with ASA A-Series Systems

NetApp has announced updates to its enterprise storage portfolio, introducing new systems in the NetApp ASA A Series. These additions are designed to support and consolidate block workloads for organisations of all sizes. Along with new cyber resilience capabilities, the systems aim to enable a unified data infrastructure optimised for intelligence and operational efficiency.

As businesses seek to modernise IT operations, data strategies must evolve to provide flexibility and reliability. NetApp has introduced three new enterprise storage systems, offering additional options for scalable and efficient storage within an intelligent data infrastructure framework. These solutions are designed to address workload-specific requirements while supporting long-term digital transformation initiatives.

“In India, we are seeing growing demand for data storage systems capable of supporting advanced workloads for organisations of all sizes,” said Puneet Gupta, Vice President and Managing Director, NetApp India/SAARC. “NetApp’s latest offerings and solutions can be tailored to any budget without sacrificing performance and operational simplicity. Organisations have the flexibility to start small and scale into the future as business operations grow, supporting long-term development.”

NetApp Introduces ASA A-Series Systems for Scalable Block Storage

NetApp has introduced the ASA A20, A30, and A50 systems, expanding its block storage solutions for organisations of all sizes. These systems are designed for mission-critical applications, including databases and virtual machines, and are suitable for smaller deployments such as remote or branch offices. The entry-level pricing starts at $25,000.

Features of NetApp ASA Systems

Operational Efficiency



The NetApp ASA systems simplify storage management with rapid deployment, provisioning, and data protection features. Unified management workflows across NAS and SAN environments provide scalability for evolving business needs.

Performance and Reliability

The systems offer a scalable storage architecture with consistent performance and the ability to expand to petabytes of capacity. Built-in business continuity features, along with a 99.9999% data availability guarantee and ransomware recovery capabilities, help mitigate operational risks.

Cost-Effectiveness

Organisations benefit from upfront costs that are 30–50% lower than comparable solutions. Additionally, the transition to all-flash ASA reduces power consumption by up to 97%, contributing to lower operational expenses.

