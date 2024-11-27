NETGEAR Enhances Pro AV Solutions with Advanced AVLine Switches

NETGEAR is working on its commitment to the audiovisual (AV) industry by expanding its Pro AV solutions portfolio, including the innovative AVLine M4350 switches. Designed for seamless AV over IP functionality, these switches offer intuitive GUI-based configuration and quiet operation, making them useful for professional production environments.

As bandwidth requirements grow for local networks and internet gateways, IP-based networks have become essential for applications such as video production, communications, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), immersive 360-degree video, digital signage, and the emerging metaverse. With the integration of NETGEAR and Intel technologies, builders of ST2110 networks can ensure smooth interoperability and time-sensitive networking for high-quality video, essential for both human and AI analysis.

NETGEAR Purpose-Built Switches for Pro AV Integration

NETGEAR’s M4250, M4300, M4350, and M4500 series managed switches are specifically designed to meet the unique needs of AV professionals. These switches feature NETGEAR AV OS, which replaces traditional IT-focused menus with an AV-friendly, template-based interface. This streamlined design simplifies configuration, enabling AV professionals to focus on their work without the challenges of complex network setups.

With pre-configured AV profiles certified by over 200 AV manufacturers, these switches support all major audio, video, and lighting protocols, including Dante, AES67, NDI, AMX, Q-SYS, SDVoE, and SMPTE ST 2110.

The M4350 series stands out with enterprise-grade hardware, including redundant power supplies, PoE (Power over Ethernet) capabilities of up to 90W per port, ultra-quiet fans, and simplified management through the NETGEAR Engage Controller. Available in fiber and copper models, the M4350 series supports high-bandwidth connections ranging from 10G to 100G and ensures PTP (Precision Time Protocol) synchronization, ensuring compliance with SMPTE ST 2110 standards. These features make it a reliable solution for broadcast and live production environments.

Intel Collaboration for Time-Sensitive Networking



NETGEAR’s partnership with Intel further enhances its Pro AV solutions. By leveraging the Intel Media Transport Library on Intel E800 series NICs, the platform delivers high-throughput, low-latency media transport with minimal compute overhead. This ensures precise time synchronization and real-time media transport, meeting the requirements of SMPTE ST 2110 standards for live video production, industrial applications, and digital signage.

This collaboration enables unmatched flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency, providing AV professionals with robust tools to meet the demands of modern AV applications.

