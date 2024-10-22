NETGEAR Showcases Networking Innovations at GITEX Global 2024

NETGEAR, a networking solutions provider, presented its latest innovations at GITEX Global 2024, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This premier technology exhibition brought together tech enthusiasts, innovators, and industry veterans from around the world to explore advancements in networking technology.

Key Highlights from NETGEAR’s Booth

NETGEAR's booth attracted a diverse audience, including business leaders and technology enthusiasts, keen to explore its cutting-edge networking solutions. The company’s executive team, including Manab Mallick (Senior Manager, Presales, APAC and MEA), Abhishek Anand (Senior Sales Manager, India, Meta, and Bangladesh), and Annamalai AR (Business Head, Pro AV and Pro WiFi, India and surrounding regions), engaged with industry experts to discuss the advanced technology driving NETGEAR’s product offerings.

Focus on Cloud Managed Access Points and Pro AV Solutions

A key feature at the booth was NETGEAR’s Cloud Managed Access Points, which offer seamless connectivity, scalable solutions, and streamlined cloud management. These products are designed to enhance network performance while maintaining security. The company also showcased its Pro AV solutions, addressing the increasing demand for integrated audiovisual experiences across various sectors.

PoE Switches: Enhancing Network Efficiency

NETGEAR’s PoE Switches garnered attention for their ability to deliver power over Ethernet, providing enterprises with an efficient, simplified approach to managing network infrastructure. These switches are ideal for businesses looking to optimize network performance while minimizing complexity.

“We’re thrilled with the tremendous interest our solutions have garnered at GITEX GLOBAL 2024,” said Manab Mallick, Senior Manager, Presales, APAC and MEA, NETGEAR, “Our products are built to meet the evolving demands of businesses across the globe, and the engagement we’ve had with industry professionals here affirms our commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance networking solutions.”

