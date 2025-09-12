NETGEAR expands M4350 Series with new AV-over-IP switches at InfoComm India 2025

NETGEAR has launched four new models in its M4350 Series AV-over-IP switches at InfoComm India 2025, held at the Jio World Convention Centre. Purpose-built for professional audiovisual environments, the new additions are designed to combine enterprise-grade performance with simplified deployment and high reliability, setting fresh benchmarks in AV-over-IP networking.

Next-generation features for M4350 Series for Pro AV environments

Advertisment

The new models bring advanced capabilities tailored for today’s demanding Pro AV applications. Key highlights include:

25G and 100G uplinks for high-speed connectivity.

Redundant power options to ensure uninterrupted performance.

Secure connections for mission-critical reliability.

Multi-Color LED Port Identification system that allows users to assign colours to ports, simplifying device mapping with NETGEAR AV OS profiles.

With support for SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, and ST2059-2 timing, along with an impressive 2,520W PoE++ budget and scalability to thousands of endpoints, the expanded M4350 Series provides unmatched flexibility and power across broadcast, education, enterprise, and live production use cases.

Live demonstrations at InfoComm India 2025

Advertisment

At its booth, NETGEAR is showcasing AV-over-IP innovations through live demonstrations supported by technical experts. Attendees can also interact directly with NETGEAR’s leadership team — Abhishek Anand, Country Manager, India; Marthesh Nagendra, Sr. Director, Enterprise Sales; and Manab Mallick, Technical Head. Adding a global perspective, Nat Chidambaram, Sr. Director of Product Management, is engaging with industry professionals on the company’s worldwide Pro AV strategy.

Nat Chidambaram said, “NETGEAR is committed to empowering the AV industry with innovative, reliable and scalable solutions. Our Pro AV line is designed to simplify AV-over-IP deployment and enable future-ready installations across enterprises, education, broadcast and live production.”

Abhishek Anand added, “With the launch of the new M4350 Series, we are delivering solutions that make AV-over-IP deployment simpler, highly reliable and scalable for India’s fast-growing Pro AV market. Our goal is to enable system integrators and enterprises with future-ready technology backed by strong local support.”

Driving adoption in India’s Pro AV market

Advertisment

Through the launch, NETGEAR is demonstrating how the M4350 Series delivers tangible value across diverse environments:

Powering high-capacity video walls at live events with the M4350-24M4X4V.

Enabling seamless workflows in broadcast studios with the M4350-40F4C.

Simplifying corporate AV installations with the compact M4350-8M2V.

The strong response from industry professionals at InfoComm India 2025 reflects growing trust in NETGEAR’s ability to blend simplicity with enterprise-grade performance. The company’s expanded Pro AV portfolio is now available in India through its authorised distribution network, ensuring faster deployments, robust local support and ongoing enablement programmes.

Read More:

How Eazy Business Solutions is reshaping ERP adoption in India

Advertisment

Managed services and more: AHEAD India bets big with new MD Sumedh Marwaha

Next Gen GST Reforms: IT Industry Hail Reform Amid Channel Caution on Margins

NETGEAR appoints Massimo Mazzeo Ocello to lead B2B evolution