NETGEAR appoints Massimo Mazzeo Ocello to lead B2B evolution

NETGEAR has taken a significant step in advancing its vision for NETGEAR for Business by launching a new professional services catalogue aimed at delivering seamless experiences to commercial AV customers. The announcement comes with the appointment of Massimo Mazzeo Ocello as the new VP, Global Systems Engineering, Customer Support and Services.

Advertisment

Starting today, NETGEAR will roll out its first professional service offering tailored specifically for its AV customers, a space where demand for reliable, expert-led implementation is rising sharply. This is part of a broader plan to remove friction and simplify deployment for businesses relying on AV-over-IP and IT solutions.

NETGEAR for Business strategy: Simplifying complexity for the AV industry

Massimo Mazzeo Ocello joined NETGEAR in April 2025, bringing more than two decades of global leadership across systems engineering, pre-sales, managed services, and product management. With a background in networking, wireless, and cloud-based solutions, Mazzeo’s career includes roles at RUCKUS/Commscope, where he built scalable, high-performing teams known for operational excellence.

Advertisment

Reporting to Pramod Badjate, President & GM, NETGEAR for Business, Mazzeo is tasked with executing on the company’s goal to deliver business networking solutions that are right-sized, easy to purchase, and simple to deploy.

Pramod Badjate said, “I’m excited to have Massimo on the team. His leadership style, a combination of strategic vision and operational precision, has helped organisations to innovate and succeed in highly competitive markets. He’s already made great strides at NETGEAR, and this initial service offering is just the first proof point. With more to come as well as his plans for engineering and support, we’re elevating what AV and IT customers can expect and achieve with business networking from NETGEAR.”

“Outcome-driven engagements” at the centre of the service approach

Advertisment

NETGEAR’s new professional services are designed to ease the rollout of AV-over-IP and IT systems, shifting the traditional model from hardware delivery to outcome-based service engagements.

Massimo Mazzeo Ocello said, “The key goal of NETGEAR’s professional services is to simplify both AV-over-IP and IT rollouts while making the fundamental shift to outcome-driven engagements that go well beyond product delivery. The idea of professional services is well-established in the IT industry, but we’ve seen the demand for the same kind of support for AV implementations skyrocket in recent years and felt the time was right to start there.”

The company, known for pioneering AV-over-IP solutions, has been enabling customers, businesses and employees to create immersive digital environments. The addition of on-site engineering support is expected to ensure critical installations and live events are executed flawlessly. This offering is a result of customer feedback and insights gathered from NETGEAR’s long-standing AV expertise and collaboration with over 450 AV manufacturing partners.

Advertisment

Mazzeo added, “The conversations I’ve had with customers and partners have shown that they increasingly expect more than just great hardware and software; they want expertise, risk mitigation, and confidence that their solution will work the first time. This is especially true in commercial AV and broadcast deployments where complexity is high and integration skills matter.”

Reliable support for mission-critical AV and IT environments

The first professional service from NETGEAR will cater strictly to AV customers. However, the wider professional services roadmap includes phased support for IT clients as well. The broader aim is to go beyond product provisioning, creating a support model that brings speed, trust, and technical assurance into every deployment.

Advertisment

NETGEAR’s professional services are designed to ensure reliable, successful installations, accelerate time to value, reduce deployment risks for customers and partners, and provide businesses with a trusted partner, not just a vendor.

Conclusion

With its newly launched professional services and the leadership of Massimo Mazzeo Ocello, NETGEAR is evolving its business support strategy into something more hands-on and customer-centric. By starting with AV and building towards a comprehensive services suite, NETGEAR aims to close the gap between deployment complexity and operational simplicity, helping businesses do more with less friction and more confidence.

Advertisment

Read More:

CyberArk partner program: Enabling partners with next-gen security

Advertisment

Edge Computing in India: Empowering Channel Partners for Digital Growth

Inside the Salesforce Partner Program: a path to channel ecosystem growth

New Relic Partner Program: Insights on the Enhancements with AI Integration