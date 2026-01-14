NETGEAR M4350 AV-over-IP switches expand portfolio

NETGEAR has announced that it will introduce two new IP switches in its M4350 series along with version 2.4 of the NETGEAR Engage Controller at ISE 2026. The updates are designed to address specific requirements of AV and broadcast integrators, including network reliability, higher bandwidth, and the ability to design and configure networks before arriving on site.

The announcements focus on real-world deployment challenges such as unstable connections, increasing bandwidth demands, and time spent configuring networks during live installations.

M4350-16M4V targets live production environments

One of the new models, the M4350-16M4V, uses industry-standard Neutrik locking connectors throughout the switch. These include etherCON for networking, opticalCON for fibre, and powerCON for power, aimed at preventing connections from loosening during load-in or failing during live events.

The switch provides 16 2.5G PoE++ ports delivering up to 1,130W of total power and four 25G SFP28 uplinks. Four modular interface card slots allow integrators to configure uplink connectivity based on deployment needs.

M4350-16C addresses high-bandwidth aggregation

The second model, the M4350-16C, is designed to support large AV-over-IP deployments where multiple high-resolution video streams converge. It offers 16 ports of 100G connectivity and is intended for aggregation and core network layers that require high throughput.

According to NETGEAR, the switch is aimed at environments where bandwidth requirements continue to increase as AV systems scale.

M4350 portfolio reaches 18 models

With the addition of the two new switches, the NETGEAR M4350 AV-over-IP switches portfolio now includes 18 models. The range spans 1G to 100G connectivity and supports high-power PoE++, redundant modular power supplies, and SMPTE ST 2110 timing.

TAA-compliant versions are also available for government projects. The new M4350 models are scheduled to be available in March 2026.

Engage Controller 2.4 adds offline provisioning

Alongside the hardware updates, NETGEAR will release version 2.4 of the Engage Controller network configuration software in February. The update introduces offline provisioning, allowing integrators to create virtual switches and WiFi 7 access points, design complete networks, and test configurations without physical hardware.

Configurations can be exported and deployed on-site by connecting devices, and designs can be saved as reusable templates for similar installations.

Integrator feedback drives design

Laurent Masia, Senior Director Product Management, NETGEAR, said integrators highlighted challenges such as excessive on-site time, unreliable cabling, and difficulty scaling networks. He noted that offline provisioning, locking connectors, and 100G switching are intended to address these issues directly.

ISE 2026 demonstrations planned

NETGEAR will showcase the new M4350 switches and Engage Controller 2.4 at ISE 2026. The company plans to demonstrate offline provisioning, offer AV-over-IP network design education sessions, and highlight partner ecosystems and related products, including WiFi 7 access points and Pro Router solutions.