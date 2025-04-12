Netskope Introduces DLP On Demand to Expand Data Security Capabilities

Netskope has launched Netskope One DLP On Demand, a new addition to the unified Netskope One Data Security service. The release extends data protection capabilities for Netskope technology alliance partners and offers on-premises support for customers while enhancing the integration of data security functions within the platform. With this update, data security posture management (DSPM) in Netskope now includes the full set of patented capabilities from Netskope One DLP.

Advertisment

Netskope One Data Security supports the protection of data across multiple environments—including public and private cloud, web, on-premises systems, and AI/ML environments. The platform removes the need for organizations to use separate systems for securing data in use, data in motion, and data at rest. This consolidation helps eliminate fragmented policy controls, isolated analytics, and resource inefficiencies.

By combining DSPM and DLP in a single platform, Netskope One Data Security enables consistent Data discovery, Classification, Policy enforcement and Governance.

The integration allows DSPM functions to utilize features developed within Netskope’s DLP engine, including patented machine learning technologies.

With this launch, Netskope becomes the first Security Service Edge (SSE) vendor to make its DLP capabilities available as an API service. This enables:

Advertisment

Access to over 3,000 data classifiers.

Support for machine learning-based classification.

‘Train-your-own-classifier’ functionality.

Consistent integration across all supported environments.

The API-driven architecture supports broader ecosystem integration and aligns with evolving enterprise data security requirements.

“Today, too many organisations are being told to accept inconsistencies and unsafe exceptions in their data security,” said John Martin, CPO, Netskope. “Having set the standard for what best practice looks like with our DLP innovations, it was a logical priority for us to enable our customers to extend those data protections — the granular inspections, classifications and governance — across the entire data security stack and into every use case. Customers come to us because they recognise that 60% of their data is now sitting in the cloud, and we wanted to be able to provide the same robust data security protections (fully integrated) for the other 40% as well. An organisation needs to know that all of its data is secure wherever it goes, however it is used, and no matter where it is stored, and it needs to be able to do this consistently with the operational efficiencies that consolidation brings. That’s why we are launching Netskope One DLP On Demand – so we can help our customers find and protect all of their critical data.”

Advertisment

"Digital transformation, privacy and compliance requirements, and the rapid adoption of AI technologies have demonstrated the value and vulnerability of enterprise data. In turn, buyers are demanding more from their data loss solutions to assist them in addressing both current and future risks," said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director, Information and Data Security, IDC. "Integration and consolidation are key drivers for enterprise buyers, and open API approaches will address valuable use cases for on-premises data security as well as enable embedded DLP within third party SaaS offerings."

Netskope Expands DLP On Demand Capabilities Through Phased Rollout

As part of a phased rollout, Netskope One DLP On Demand will incorporate the full feature set of the Netskope One DLP cloud service. This includes:

Advertisment

Access to over 3,000 data identifiers and classifications.

Support for more than 2,100 file types.

More than 40 compliance templates covering global data protection regulations.

26+ machine learning classifiers.

Patented capabilities such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR), file fingerprinting, and exact data match.





Unified Platform for Security and Data Protection

Netskope continues to support organisations in modernising their security infrastructure by converging security, networking, and analytics into a single, cost-effective platform: Netskope One.

Advertisment

Read More:

Rising Costs vs. Stagnant Margins is a Major Concern

Advertisment

India as a Fast Growing Market is Important for Business Growth

Servers and Data Storage both are the Pillars

CAIT and DGST Host Conference Marking 7 Years of GST