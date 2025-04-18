New Relic has announced enhancements to its Partner Program aimed at supporting business growth and collaboration across its partner ecosystem. Updates include revised incentives to improve partner profitability, streamlined certification processes, access to digital tools, expanded training modules, and additional dedicated partner resources. The program now also includes specialised tracks to support varying partner roles and requirements.

Open Ecosystem for AI and Observability Integration

The updated Partner Program enables a broader range of agentic AI use cases and supports the integration of observability into enterprise-grade solutions. Through its open partnership model, New Relic connects with best-of-breed technologies to deliver observability across diverse systems and environments.

Support for a Wide Range of Partner Types

The New Relic Partner Program is structured to support solution providers, managed service providers, system integrators, cloud platform vendors, and technology partners. By integrating the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform with partner solutions, the program helps enterprises gain operational insights and surface intelligent recommendations within existing workflows and toolsets.

“Our open partner ecosystem has been instrumental in fueling innovations and growth of the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “As we continue our growth trajectory and fine-tune our platform for today’s IT environment, we know we cannot do it without our partners. That is why we’ve renewed our investment in the people, tools, and systems, making partnering with New Relic even more rewarding. Together with our partners, we look forward to continuing to grow, innovate, and create lasting value for our joint customers.”

"As Asia-Pacific embraces a resilient and connected future, strong partner ecosystems are critical to innovation and long-term growth. Our newly-enhanced channel partner program reflects this shift, offering expanded incentives, new certifications, and targeted resources to help partners grow with confidence. With a strengthened partner team and an ecosystem-centric approach, we’re excited to help our partners in APAC accelerate growth, unlock new revenue streams, and deliver unmatched customer experiences across the region." said New Relic SVP and MD, Asia Pacific and Japan, Simon Lee.

New Relic has introduced multiple updates to its Partner Program designed to improve predictability and profitability for partners. Key enhancements include:

Incentive Structure: New financial incentives aim to boost partner revenue and increase margins across offerings.

Certifications: Four technical and two sales certifications have been added, helping partners build expertise aligned with market requirements.

Team Expansion and Tools: The partner support team has expanded fourfold. Larissa Crandall has been appointed Channel Chief and GVP of Partner and Alliances to oversee strategic growth. New technology investments, including Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) platforms, are intended to streamline operations.

Training Modules: Dedicated training sessions for sales and technical teams now cover AI, observability, and cloud technologies.

Specialised Tracks: Tailored program tracks align with various go-to-market strategies, supporting joint marketing, sales enablement, and vertical-specific approaches.

AI-Driven Integrations Support Partner Capabilities

The updated program equips partners to leverage AI use cases through expanded enablement tools and new integrations. These include:

Amazon Q Business: It delivers agentic insights for engineers, enhances task automation through in-memory analysis, and supports autonomous knowledge transfer.

GitHub Copilot for Microsoft Azure: Enables automatic detection and resolution of code issues, enhancing development speed and reliability.

Google Gemini: Facilitates deployment monitoring, error notifications, and performance optimisation through data-driven recommendations.

ServiceNow: Integrates observability insights into support workflows, enabling faster ticket resolution and automated business impact analysis.

DeepSeek Integration: New Relic introduced an observability integration with DeepSeek, supporting enterprise AI adoption and operational ROI.

Platform Innovation Extends Observability Capabilities

New Relic has introduced over 20 updates to its Intelligent Observability Platform, embedding AI-enabled insights and automation throughout. These advancements include:

Transaction 360: Offers end-to-end visibility into application performance.

Cloud Cost Intelligence: Provides cost analysis to optimise cloud usage.

Streaming Video & Ads Intelligence: Monitors performance metrics for digital content delivery.

The platform integrates Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) with customer-defined and third-party data sources to support real-time insights, aiding businesses in maintaining digital performance and service reliability at scale.

“Our customers aim to leverage AIOps to optimise IT operations, enhance efficiency, and proactively mitigate disruptions. However, they face challenges in identifying the most impactful tools and strategies to maximise their observability investments,” said NTT DATA Sr. Director Juan Carlos Martínez. “Having the opportunity to deliver our customers the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform gives us an edge as it solves these challenges. I’m confident that New Relic, its enhanced partner team and program resources, will set us up to be valuable AI partners to current and future customers.”

