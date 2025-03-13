Noise Expands to International Markets with GCC Entry

Noise, a smartwatch brand, has announced its expansion into international markets, starting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. This move marks a significant step in the company’s growth strategy, aimed at extending its market presence beyond India.

Advertisment

As part of its first expansion phase, Noise has partnered with key retailers and distribution networks in the Middle East to establish a foothold in the region. The company has collaborated with Lime Concepts to bring its products to Virgin Mega Stores, a well-known lifestyle and electronics retailer in the GCC. This partnership will provide consumers in the region with access to Noise’s product lineup through retail outlets and online marketplaces.

The expansion strategy includes leveraging strategic retail partnerships, e-commerce platforms, and distribution networks to replicate its growth in India on a global scale.

Commenting on this milestone, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “After leading India’s wearable revolution for over a decade, we are thrilled to take our innovation and offerings to international markets. This global expansion marks the realization of our vision and the next bold chapter in our journey to become a leading force in smart wearables worldwide. Our goal has always been to create technology that seamlessly integrates and enhances users’ everyday lives, and we are excited to introduce the best of Noise to consumers around the globe. As we enter new regions, starting with the GCC through strong strategic partnerships, we are poised to replicate our success story on a global scale as a 'Made in India, Made for the World' brand."

Advertisment

Noise Expands to GCC, Targeting Tech-Savvy Consumer Base

Noise has entered the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region as part of its global expansion strategy, recognizing the market’s growing demand for smart wearables. The GCC has a young and technology-driven population, with over 50% under the age of 25, making it a key region for digital adoption. Smart wearables in the region are increasingly seen as essential tools rather than luxury items, integrating fitness, health, and lifestyle functionalities into everyday use.

As part of this expansion, Noise aims to replicate its India-based approach of making technology widely accessible and establishing consumer trust in new markets. The company will introduce its full product lineup in the GCC, including smartwatches, smart rings, and audio devices such as the Luna Ring, Master Buds with Sound by Bose, and the ColorFit Pro Series. The NoiseFit App, Indian fitness platform, will also be part of the offering, providing users with an integrated digital experience while expanding Noise’s global community.

Advertisment

Read More:

Partners Lead the Way in Shaping the Future of Virtualization

Advertisment

CrowdStrike Announces Winners of 2025 APJ Partner Awards

How Agentic AI is Revolutionizing Modern Businesses?