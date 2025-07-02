NTT DATA India launches GenAI Connector for AI-powered decision-making

NTT DATA Business Solutions India has announced the launch of GenAI Connector, a solution that integrates generative AI directly into the SAP landscape. Developed as part of NTT DATA’s global SAP AI enablement programme, the tool is designed to enhance enterprise productivity, decision-making, and innovation by embedding AI into core processes.

With SAP systems being the digital backbone of many enterprises, the connector aims to bridge AI models with business context, making AI practical and operational rather than experimental.

According to the company, the connector is not just a middleware but a strategic layer that ties generative AI capabilities into workflows already running on SAP.

Key features include:

Faster innovation cycles through rapid prototyping with SAP BTP and GenAI APIs

Data-driven decision support , using historical patterns to forecast and prioritise outcomes

Scalable integration , allowing long-term AI adoption within existing enterprise infrastructure

Improved customer experience , driven by AI-enhanced interactions and insights

Human-centred AI design, with use cases explored via guided AI workshops

The tool promises to move from exploration to production in under 12 weeks, thanks to its prototyping-first approach and tailored AI exploration workshops.

Krunal Patel, Joint Managing Director, NTT DATA Business Solutions India, said,

“GenAI Connector is not just a tool—it’s a strategic enabler. It brings AI to the heart of real business processes, enabling smarter decisions and faster ROI.”



NTT DATA has begun offering AI workshops across sectors like manufacturing and life sciences, helping clients map use cases, validate quick prototypes and deploy production-ready models.

These workshops are part of a broader effort to embed AI into existing business models without forcing a tech overhaul. The connector acts as a bridge, connecting domain knowledge, SAP data structures, and generative AI.

