Nutanix supports hybrid desktops gain new momentum in enterprise IT

Organisations continue to balance hybrid work demands with tighter controls on performance and security. At Microsoft Ignite 2025, Nutanix introduced a move that fits neatly into this shift. Its Nutanix Cloud Platform will now support Azure Virtual Desktop in hybrid setups, allowing enterprises to run virtual desktops on-premises through the Nutanix AHV hypervisor while still using Azure for management.

The announcement gives IT teams something they have pushed for: deployment freedom. Instead of maintaining virtual desktops solely on the Cloud, enterprises can keep key workloads within their own datacentres. At the same time, they can connect to Azure for brokering, orchestration and scaling.

This flexibility matters to sectors where compliance and control cannot be compromised. Banking, healthcare and government often need strict data residency and low-latency access. Through Azure Arc–enabled servers, these organisations can link AHV-based on-premises desktops to Azure’s management layer, forming a unified operating model.

Hybrid control as a core requirement

The companies highlighted several benefits of this expanded support:

Hybrid flexibility: IT teams can operate on-premises by default and extend into Azure when there is pressure on capacity.

Native Microsoft application support: Tools such as Microsoft 365, Teams, Entra and Microsoft security services are optimised for this environment.

Performance advantages: Suitable for low-latency, graphics-heavy and critical workloads.

Predictable cost: Organisations can reuse existing Microsoft licensing and investments already made in Nutanix infrastructure.

Nutanix said the platform offers a resilient and cost-efficient base for VDI, helping enterprises modernise without losing control over user experience. From Microsoft’s side, the collaboration reinforces Azure Virtual Desktop as a model that works across Cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Customers keep Azure identity, security and licensing benefits, while placing desktop workloads where they work best.

A shift towards an adaptable workplace infrastructure

The expansion signals a broader trend in enterprise IT. The days of rigid, single-path VDI deployments are fading. As workforce expectations evolve and regulatory frameworks tighten, enterprises want setups that adapt rather than constrain.

By enabling Azure Virtual Desktop across hybrid environments, Nutanix is aligning with this shift. It allows organisations to shape their virtual desktop strategy around performance, compliance and cost instead of fitting into a single model.

The result is a more flexible digital workplace—one that prepares organisations for the next phase of hybrid work and the demands that will follow.

