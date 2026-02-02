Okta appoints Dan Mountstephen as APJ SVP

Okta has announced the appointment of Dan Mountstephen as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Asia Pacific and Japan region. The appointment comes at a time when identity is increasingly central to cybersecurity, digital transformation, and the safe adoption of AI.

Regional leadership and responsibilities

Based in Singapore, Mountstephen will lead Okta’s next phase of growth across APJ. His responsibilities include setting regional strategy, scaling go-to-market execution, and accelerating partner-led growth to deepen Okta’s engagement with large enterprises and public sector organizations in the region.

In his role, Mountstephen will also focus on strengthening Okta’s leadership as organizations across APJ navigate an increasingly complex threat environment, where securing every identity—human and non-human—is critical to maintaining trust and operational resilience.

Executive perspective on regional expansion

Jon Addison, Chief Revenue Officer at Okta, said the company is entering its next phase of growth in Asia Pacific and Japan. He noted that Mountstephen’s focus on go-to-market execution and partner-led scale positions him to lead the expansion of Okta’s footprint across the region.

Addison added that Mountstephen’s leadership will play a key role as Okta continues to support organizations in securing every identity during a pivotal period for cybersecurity and AI adoption.

Partner-led growth and regional vision

Commenting on his appointment, Mountstephen said he is joining Okta at a time when identity has become the control plane for security, transformation, and the AI era. Outlining his priorities, he emphasized the importance of partners, stating that earning partner trust and choice on a daily basis will be central to his approach.

He added that strategic partnerships will act as a force multiplier, creating growth opportunities and accelerating value beyond what individual organizations could achieve independently.

Industry experience

Mountstephen brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across the technology and cybersecurity sectors. Prior to joining Okta, he held senior roles at Saviynt, Cisco Systems, Motorola, and Siemens.

With this appointment, Okta signals a continued focus on regional leadership, partner-driven execution, and identity-led security as organizations across Asia Pacific and Japan adapt to evolving digital and AI-driven environments.

