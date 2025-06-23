eScan XDR Unveils next-gen phishing simulator to tackle AI-powered scams

As cybercriminals move away from brute-force attacks and towards AI-powered social engineering, eScan XDR has unveiled a next-generation phishing simulation platform designed to equip employees with the skills to identify and resist increasingly sophisticated scams.

Traditional phishing awareness programmes are rapidly becoming outdated. Modern attackers are leveraging generative AI to craft emails that are not only grammatically flawless but also contextually accurate—mimicking branding, tone of voice, internal language, and even referencing current events or scraped employee data. This has made phishing attempts harder to detect, even for vigilant users.

In response, eScan’s phishing simulation platform delivers hyper-realistic phishing emails that mirror the tactics and nuances of current threat campaigns. The system closely monitors how employees interact with these emails, collecting key behavioural data such as click-throughs, credential entries, and reporting habits.

Crucially, the approach prioritises education over punishment. Instead of penalising users who fall for simulated attacks, the system focuses on continuous skill development, using real-time feedback and personalised learning paths. The platform is also dynamic—it updates its phishing scenarios regularly based on the latest threat intelligence, ensuring that employees are always training against the most relevant risks.

The simulator also offers advanced analytics for security teams, helping them identify vulnerable departments or individuals and deploy targeted awareness programmes. It integrates seamlessly with existing security infrastructure, feeding into broader incident response workflows.

By recognising that the new frontier of phishing is not just about malicious links but about language, trust, and psychological manipulation, eScan XDR’s platform takes a proactive stance. In today’s fast-paced threat landscape, it’s not just about blocking attacks—it’s about building an organisation’s resilience from the inside out. As the nature of cybercrime evolves, so too must the way we train people to fight it.

