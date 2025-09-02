Okta names Mathew Graham as Chief Security Officer for Asia Pacific

Okta has appointed Mathew Graham as Chief Security Officer (CSO) for the Asia-Pacific region. In this role, Graham will lead Okta’s regional security strategy, helping enterprises strengthen identity as critical infrastructure for resilience.

Graham will engage with customers, partners and industry stakeholders to support the adoption of phishing-resistant authentication, identity governance and advanced security posture management. The appointment comes as organisations across Asia Pacific embrace AI while facing evolving cyber threats.

Stephanie Barnett, Vice President & Interim GM APJ & ANZ, Okta, said, “Mathew’s appointment comes at a time when organisations in Asia Pacific are under intensifying pressure to address rising cyber threats and the opportunities presented by AI. His extensive experience in cloud and SaaS security, combined with his ability to partner with executives and boards, makes him ideally placed to help our customers strengthen digital trust and secure the next generation of identities, both human and non-human.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mathew Graham said, “Throughout my career, I’ve seen security evolve from locking down infrastructure to safeguarding applications, data, and now AI agents. The constant has been Identity. It has always been at the heart of the stack. As AI reshapes the workforce and attackers continue to innovate, the question isn’t just what we’re protecting, it’s who we are trusting. At Okta, I’m excited to help customers go deeper, securing people, systems, and digital colleagues with a neutral and extensible identity platform.”

Graham brings more than two decades of experience across government, cloud and enterprise SaaS security. He previously worked at Workday and has also held roles at Amazon Web Services and Salesforce.

