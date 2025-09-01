Okta to acquire Axiom Security to boost privileged access

Okta has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Axiom Security, an identity-centric Privileged Access Management (PAM) provider designed for cloud, SaaS and database environments.

The integration of Axiom’s technology into Okta Privileged Access will extend access controls to more sensitive resources. This will allow enterprises to further strengthen their identity security frameworks by managing privileged access across a wider set of use cases and environments.

Identity and AI security

As organisations bring artificial intelligence into their operations, privileged access controls are becoming a critical defence layer to mitigate AI-related risks. By expanding its PAM capabilities, Okta aims to offer customers a unified approach to securing privileged accounts, whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

Strategic benefits

The acquisition is positioned to deliver:

Enhanced control over privileged accounts across hybrid infrastructures.

A single control plane for managing sensitive access.

Improved resilience against emerging security challenges in the AI era.

Okta said the move will help customers consolidate identity security into one fabric, reducing complexity while improving oversight of privileged resources.

